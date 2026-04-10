Cascades to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 7, 2026 and Provides Updated Outlook

Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS,OTC:CADNF) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 7, 2026, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:
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Time:
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9:00 AM ET
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Dial-in number:
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+1 (800) 990-4777 / +1 (289) 819-1299 (international)
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Webcast (live and archived):
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www.cascades.com, "Investors" section, or
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Replay:
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+1 (888) 660-6345 / +1 (289) 819-1450 (international)
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Access code 49689 # (until June 7, 2026)
The Company is updating its outlook for the first quarter of 2026 to reflect a combination of external and operational factors that emerged during the quarter. Weather disruptions in the U.S. and heightened volatility in transportation and fuel surcharges increased operating costs, while recent geopolitical events negatively affected consumer confidence and spending, resulting in lower packaging volumes. Performance was further impacted by execution inefficiencies in the second half of the quarter.
As a result of these factors, the Company expects first quarter 2026 consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)1) to be in the range of $115 million to $120 million, down from a previously disclosed $130 million to $142 million. The revised outlook largely reflects lower results for the packaging segment, and tissue segment results slightly below the earlier communicated range. This revised outlook is based on the information available to the Company on the release date of this press release and could vary once the preparation for the interim financial statements for the first quarter of 2026 is completed.
The Company is unwavering in its commitment to its longer-term objective of generating $100 million of profitability improvements by the end of 2026 via ongoing cost reduction, logistics and productivity efficiency initiatives. The Company is also implementing announced price increases in the Containerboard and uncoated recycled board business segments. In addition, price increases have been announced for some Tissue product categories, and additional pricing strategies are being evaluated to mitigate external headwinds. The Company is similarly on track to realize an additional $100 million in proceeds from the sale of non-core and redundant assets in 2026, and reiterates its longer-term outlook and strategy, including achieving its leverage objective of 2.5x to 3.0x by year-end 2026.
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(1) Please refer to supplemental information on non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures and other financial measures available on pages 53 to 59 of our 2025 Annual Report, Management Discussion & Analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, based on current expectations. These statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "outlook," "believe," "potential," "seek," "predict," "may," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate" or similar or comparable words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Company's revised consolidated results outlook for the first quarter of 2026.
The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, economic conditions generally, decreases in demand for the Company's products, the cost and availability of raw materials, changes in the relative values of certain currencies, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in market and general industry conditions.
This information is based on the best estimates currently available to the Company. For a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation's website at www.Cascades.com.
Cascades disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities legislation.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 production units in North America. With its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and ongoing efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.
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SOURCE Cascades Inc.
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