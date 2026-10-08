CASCADES' NEW GHG EMISSIONS REDUCTION TARGETS APPROVED BY THE SCIENCE BASED TARGETS INITIATIVE

CASCADES' NEW GHG EMISSIONS REDUCTION TARGETS APPROVED BY THE SCIENCE BASED TARGETS INITIATIVE

Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS,OTC:CADNF) announced that its new 2035 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The submitted targets are aligned with the methodology developed by the organization, which was established through a partnership among the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi supports ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets. With this approval, Cascades once again joins a global movement of companies committed to addressing climate change.

Cascades inc.

As part of its fifth Sustainability Plan launched this past June, Cascades committed to reducing its Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 67.2% by 2035 compared to 2019. The Company also aims to reduce its Scope 3 GHG emissions by 41.3% from Category 1 (Purchased goods and services), Category 3 (Fuel- and energy-related activities), Category 4 (Upstream transportation and distribution) and Category 12 (End-of-life treatment of sold products), using 2019 as the base year.

These new targets build on Cascades' decarbonization efforts over the past several years. Between 2019 and 2025, the Company reduced its Scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 32.6%, putting it on track to achieve its 2035 target. The progress made to date has already enabled Cascades to stand out within its industry. In 2025, the Company generated 25% fewer GHG emissions than the North American paper industry average.[1] To maintain this momentum, Cascades will continue to implement projects aimed at improving energy efficiency, reducing the energy consumption of its operations, electrifying certain equipment and exploring new renewable electricity sourcing opportunities.

"The approval of our new GHG emissions reduction targets by the SBTi is an important recognition of our climate commitment and demonstrates the credibility of our decarbonization roadmap. While these targets are ambitious, they are supported by robust action plans and initiatives that are already well established across our operations. By leveraging innovation, collaboration and disciplined investment management, we are confident in our ability to continue reducing our carbon footprint while creating sustainable value. With the support of our Cascaders and business partners, we will continue doing our part to help accelerate the transition to a lower-carbon economy and a more sustainable future." – Hugues Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs close to 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

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1 The savings calculation is based on Cascades' performance compared with the North American paper industry average for 2025, according to FisherSolve®, ©2025 Fisher International, a ResourceWise company.

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SOURCE Cascades Inc.

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