Cartier Silver Announces Closing of Upsized $2 Million Brokered Private Placement Led by Centurion One Capital

Cartier Silver Corporation (CSE: CFE) ("Cartier Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed today its previously announced upsized brokered private placement (see press releases dated October 8, 2025 and October 16, 2025) with Centurion One Capital Corp. (the "Agent") acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner, by the issuance of an aggregate of 16,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.125 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 for a period of 36 months from October 29, 2025 (the "Closing Date").

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be used for further exploration and drilling on the Company's Los Chorrillos Project in Potosí, Bolivia and general working capital purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Agent received: (i) a cash commission of $160,000; and (ii) an aggregate of 1,280,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), with each such Broker Warrant entitling the holder to acquire a Share at a price of $0.125 for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date. The Company also paid a corporate finance fee to the Agent of $100,000 (which amount is equal to 5% of the gross proceeds realized by the Company from the sale of the Units), by the issuance of an aggregate of 800,000 Units at a price of $0.125 per Unit.

The securities issued under the Offering have a hold period of four months and one day from the Closing Date.

Insiders of the Company (the "Insiders") acquired an aggregate of 1,810,000 of the Units issued under the Offering. Each of the Insider's participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction", as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). A formal valuation was not required under MI 61-101 as the Company is not listed on any of the stock exchanges specified in MI 61-101. Minority shareholder approval was also not required as the fair market value of the consideration for the transaction involving the Insiders does not exceed 25% of the Company's capitalization as of the date hereof.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Contact Information:
Cartier Silver Corporation
Thomas Larsen, Chief Executive Officer
(416) 360-8006
Email: tlarsen@cartiersilvercorp.com

ABOUT CARTIER SILVER CORPORATION

Cartier Silver is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing its recently acquired silver property assets, including the Chorrillos Project and claims staked by the Company's subsidiary, all of which are located in the Potosi Department of southern Bolivia. The Company also holds significant iron ore resources at its Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec, and the Big Easy gold property in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland & Labrador.

For further information please visit Cartier Silver's website at www.cartiersilvercorp.com.

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL CORP.

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

The CSE has not reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts (including, without limitation, the use of proceeds from the Offering) are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results, may vary materially from these "forward-looking statements".

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, into the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272507

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cartier Iron CorporationCFE:CNXCNSX:CFEGold Investing
CFE:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Cartier Iron Corporation

Keep Reading...
5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

Artemis Resources (ASX: ARV) (Artemis or the Company) is pleased to report a high-grade gold intersection in the first RC hole testing an interpreted NE trending shear zone at the Titan East Prospect, 1.5km west of the Carlow gold-copper resource1. HighlightsFirst Reverse Circulation (RC) drill... Keep Reading...
Patrick Tuohy, gold bars and silver chart.

Patrick Tuohy: Gold's Status Has Changed, Higher Price is Inevitable

Patrick Tuohy, global head of sales and marketing Goldstrom, shares his outlook for gold, saying its position as a store of value has been reestablished.In his view, the yellow metal has found a new price floor at US$3,000 per ounce. Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Total Metals (TSXV:TT)

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Total Metals Corp. (“Total Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TT) (FSE: O4N) is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition of the High Lake and West Hawk Lake (the “Projects”) from McFarlane Lake Mining Corporation (“MLM”), as previously announced on September 24, 2025 (the... Keep Reading...
Map with a red pin marking Ghana, near Côte d'Ivoire and Benin.

Newmont Declares Commercial Production at Ahafo North Gold Mine

Newmont (NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) announced that its Ahafo North project in Afrisipakrom, Ghana, has officially entered commercial production, following the site's first gold pour last month. Located about 50 kilometers from Newmont’s existing Ahafo South operation, the Ahafo North mine is expected to... Keep Reading...
Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Visually mineralised targets being drilled to build on existing resource

Jangada Mines Plc (AIM: JAN), a Brazil focused natural resource development company, is pleased to announce that its 15-hole 1,800m diamond drilling ("DD") programme has commenced at the 7,211-hectare Paranaíta Gold Project ("Paranaíta" or the "Project") located in Brazil's historically... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Recieves $4,316,948 From the Exercise of Warrants and Options

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the receipt of Cdn $4,316,948 from the exercise of warrants and stock options during the period July 4 through October 23, 2025. Following the exercise of the warrants, stock options, and the issuance... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Appendix 4C and Cover Ltr qtr ending 30 Sep 2025

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment

Trading Halt

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Nasdaq Listing & Further Tribeca Strategic Investment

Energy Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Kerrie Matthews Appointed Managing Director & CEO

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Precious Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Base Metals Investing

September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports