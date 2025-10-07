Cartier Silver Announces Closing of $1.2 Million Financing

Cartier Silver Corporation (CSE:CFE) (" Cartier Silver " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced ( see Cartier Silver news release dated September 5, 2025 ) non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") of units (each a " Unit ") by issuance of an aggregate of 9,600,000 Units at a price of C$0.125 per Unit for total consideration of C$1,200,000. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share of the Company (each a " Common Share ") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each full warrant a " Warrant ") of the Company, with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one (1) additional Common Share at a price of C$0.20 per Common Share for a period of 36 months from the issuance date.

The Company paid finder's fees of 7% of the aggregate amount subscribed for by subscribers referred to the Company by finders entitled to receive such fees in accordance with applicable securities laws, which fees aggregated $42,000 and were paid by issuing 336,000 Units at deemed price of $0.125 per Unit.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to finance exploration at the Company's Chorrillos Project in the Potosi Department, Bolivia and for working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to the applicable statutory four-month hold period.

About Cartier Silver Corporation

Cartier Silver is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing its recently acquired silver property assets, including the Chorrillos Project and claims staked by the Company's subsidiary, all of which are located in the Potosi Department of southern Bolivia. The Company also holds significant iron ore resources at its Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec, and the Big Easy gold property in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland & Labrador.

For further information please visit Cartier Silver's website at www.cartiersilvercorp.com.

For further information please contact:

Thomas G. Larsen Jorge Estepa
Chief Executive Officer Vice-President
(800) 360-8006 (800) 360-8006
(416) 360-8006 (416) 360-8006


