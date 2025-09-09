Cartier Begins the Initial Environmental Baseline Studies at Cadillac

Cartier Begins the Initial Environmental Baseline Studies at Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce it has awarded the contract for beginning the first environmental baseline studies for the Cadillac project and an initial evaluation of economic assessment of the past-producing Chimo mine tailings to Stantec, a global leader in sustainable design and engineering. The baseline studies will be divided into two distinct parts which include 1) environmental baseline desktop study and 2) preliminary environmental geochemical characterization.

" These initial baseline studies will form a foundation for Cartier by providing a comprehensive understanding of the current environmental conditions and identifying potential impacts of future development planning of the Cadillac project. The results will help guide our advancing strategies in a responsible and sustainable manner, enabling the design and implementing operations that minimize environmental impact while optimizing the economic potential of the project . " – Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier.

" We continue to advance the Cadillac project with a dual-focus strategy: drilling an ambitious 100,000-meter drilling campaign that combines the extensions of known gold zones and the exploration of new high-priority targets, identified using cutting-edge AI technology through our collaboration with VRIFY and now launching of the foundational environmental baseline studies. These efforts will be conducted simultaneously, with the potential for additional work emerging as the project advances. " – Ronan Deroff, Vice President Exploration of Cartier.

Below is the description of the different parts:

Part 1 – Environmental Baseline Desktop Study

The environmental desktop study aims to document and characterize the potential environmental constraints on the Cadillac project footprint. This approach identifies potential environmental issues, such as atmospheric conditions, surface and groundwater management, wetlands and natural environments, terrestrial, avian and aquatic fauna as well as land uses.

The approach consists of a rigorous document review that will allow for planning the future general development of the Cadillac project, identifying sensitive areas and minimizing environmental impacts. This first step will permit to plan a comprehensive field work as a next step to the environmental baseline studies. All the information will be sufficiently comprehensive to serve as a basis for drafting Chapter 20 of a possible update to the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Part 2 – Preliminary Environmental Geochemical Characterization

The preliminary environmental geochemical characterization study aims to assess the potential geochemical risks of the waste rock and ore that will be extracted from the operations, as well as the tailings generated during ore processing.

In accordance with the criteria of the Guide de caractérisation des résidus miniers et du minerai (GCRMM), geochemical characterization is used to classify mining materials in terms of their acid generation and metal leaching potential. Static tests will be conducted on approximately fifty samples representative of the various lithologies present on the site to determine appropriate management methods for these materials, in accordance with the guidelines of Directive 019 of the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP).

Part 3 – Assessment of the economic assessment of the past-producing Chimo mine tailings

This assessment aims to determine whether economic recovery of the Chimo mine tailings is feasible, considering its geochemical, granulometric and metallurgical characteristics.

The study will consist of systematic sampling, with approximately fifty sample sites planned to cover the entire tailings facility. All required authorizations to perform the sampling will be obtained prior to the field work.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a ″Qualified Person″ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (″NI 43-101″).

About Stantec

Stantec is a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. ​It empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

About Cadillac Project

The Cadillac Project, covering 14,000 hectares along a 15-kilometre stretch of the Cadillac Fault, is one of the largest consolidated land packages in the Val-d'Or mining camp. Cartier's flagship asset integrates the historic Chimo Mine and East Cadillac projects, creating a dominant position in a world class gold mining district.

With excellent road access, year-round infrastructure and nearby milling capacity, the project is ideally positioned for rapid advancement and value creation.

Using a gold price of US$1,750/oz, a Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrated the economic viability of a 2-km segment, compared to the 15 km that will be the subject of the 100,000 m drilling program, with an average annual gold production of 116,900 oz over a 9.7-year mine life. Indicated resources are estimated at 720,000 ounces (7.1 million tonnes at 3.1 g/t Au) and inferred resources at 1,633,000 ounces (18.5 million tonnes at 2.8 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 ″Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Chimo Mine and East Cadillac Properties, Quebec, Canada, Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc., Mr. Florent Baril of Bumigeme and Mr. Eric Sellars, P.Eng. of Responsible Mining Solutions″ effective May 29, 2023.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d'Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada's most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise, a track record of successful exploration, and a fully funded program to advance its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier's strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.

