Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that it will participate in a Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA, on August 12, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be accessible under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Cardiol website (www.cardiolrx.com/investors/events-presentations/). The replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with pericarditis, myocarditis, and heart failure.

Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("US FDA") to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The MAVERIC Program in recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations, comprises the completed Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot study (NCT05494788) and the ongoing Phase III MAVERIC trial (NCT06708299). The completed ARCHER trial (NCT05180240) is a Phase II study in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age. The US FDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CardiolRx™ for the treatment of pericarditis, which includes recurrent pericarditis.

Cardiol is also developing CRD-38, a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for use in heart failure—a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to statements regarding the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, the Company's intended clinical studies and trial activities and timelines associated with such activities, including the Company's plan to complete the Phase III study in recurrent pericarditis with CardiolRx, and the Company's plan to advance the development of CRD-38, a novel subcutaneous formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities administrators and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at sec.gov, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:
Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261960

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol TherapeuticsCRDL:CATSX:CRDLBiotech Investing
CRDL:CA
Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less

Heal the heart with innovative science.

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") held virtually via live audio webcast on May 28, 2025. Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all Management resolutions proposed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 10, 2025.

Resolutions proposed and approved at the AGM were:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 28th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 28th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announces that the Company's virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") will be webcast on May 28, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Cardiol Therapeutics' 2025 AGM

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Nominates Dr. Timothy Garnett to Its Board of Directors

Cardiol Therapeutics Nominates Dr. Timothy Garnett to Its Board of Directors

Former Chief Medical Officer of Eli Lilly brings more than thirty years of pharmaceutical industry experience

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today announced that pharmaceutical industry veteran Timothy J. Garnett, M.D., has been nominated to stand for election to the Company's Board of Directors at its 2025 Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on May 28, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Enrolls First Patient in Pivotal Phase III MAVERIC Trial in Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Enrolls First Patient in Pivotal Phase III MAVERIC Trial in Recurrent Pericarditis

  • Designed to assess the impact of CardiolRx™ on preventing episodes of recurrent pericarditis, the first patient has been randomized by Northwestern University in Chicago.

  • Based on a successful end-of-Phase II meeting with the US FDA and subject to MAVERIC outcomes, Cardiol believes the results from MAVERIC will support a New Drug Application.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that it will present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA, on March 5, 2025, at 11:10 a.m. EST.

A replay of the live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Cardiol website (www.cardiolrx.com/investors/events-presentations/).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
June Quarterly Activities Report

June Quarterly Activities Report

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced June Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

June Quarterly Appendix 4C

June Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced June Quarterly Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025

Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report - June 2025

Download the PDF here.

Radiopharm Theranostics reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

Radiopharm Theranostics reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Business Update

On track to complete enrollment of first two cohorts of RAD204 following positive recommendation from DSMC to escalate dose to 60mCi of Lu177

On track to complete enrollment of the first cohort of Phase 1 ‘HEAT' trial of RAD202 for treatment of advanced HER2-positive solid tumors

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives IND approval from US FDA to Initiate Phase I Therapeutic Clinical Study to target B7H3 with Betabart

Radiopharm Theranostics Receives IND approval from US FDA to Initiate Phase I Therapeutic Clinical Study to target B7H3 with Betabart

Lu177-B7H3 monoclonal antibody is first in class targeted radiopharmaceutical in development against the 4lg subtype of B7-H3

On track to initiate first-in-human study of RV-01 in solid tumors in 4Q25

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals Reports First Assays from No. 3 North 2025 Expansion Drilling, Including 540 g/t AgEq over 3.5m, Silver Queen Property, BC

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Production Commences at the Reward Gold Mine Project

Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Trial with Major Australian Retail Bank

Related News

Agriculture Outlook: World Edition

Nickel Investing

Nickel Outlook: World Edition

Nickel Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Reports First Assays from No. 3 North 2025 Expansion Drilling, Including 540 g/t AgEq over 3.5m, Silver Queen Property, BC

Base Metals Investing

Vertex Minerals Limited Underground Production Commences at the Reward Gold Mine Project

Uranium Investing

Snow Lake Completes Due Diligence and Confirms Placement

Gold Investing

Underground Production Commences Reward Gold Mine Project

×