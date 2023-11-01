Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces It Has Exceeded 50% Enrollment in Its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study in Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that it has exceeded 50% of the patient enrollment target for its Phase II open-label pilot study ("MAvERIC-Pilot"), investigating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis. In addition to standard safety assessments, the study is designed to evaluate improvement in objective measures of this rare disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™.

"Achieving this milestone reflects the commitment and interest demonstrated by our clinical collaborators and participating patients, and we thank them for their contribution to the progress being made in this important study," said David Elsley, Cardiol Therapeutics' President and Chief Executive Officer. "Recurrent pericarditis is a debilitating inflammatory heart disease associated with symptoms that adversely affect quality of life and physical activity. Results of the MAvERIC-Pilot study will assist in further understanding the therapeutic profile of our lead investigational drug in this condition and inform the design of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial to underpin the potential regulatory approval of CardiolRx™, which is also being evaluated in the global ARCHER Phase II trial in patients presenting with acute myocarditis."

MAvERIC-Pilot is enrolling 25 patients at medical research centers in the United States that specialize in pericarditis care. The study Chairman is Allan L. Klein, MD, Director of the Center of Pericardial Diseases and Professor of Medicine, Heart and Vascular Institute, at the Cleveland Clinic. The primary efficacy endpoint is the change, from baseline to 8 weeks, in patient-reported pericarditis pain using an 11-point numeric rating scale ("NRS"). The NRS is a validated clinical tool employed across multiple conditions with acute and chronic pain, including previous studies of recurrent pericarditis. Secondary endpoints include the NRS score after 26 weeks of treatment, and changes in circulating levels of C-reactive protein, a commonly used clinical marker of inflammation. Importantly, the study will assess freedom from pericarditis recurrence.

Pre-clinical data adding to the strong scientific basis for investigating CardiolRx™ clinically in recurrent pericarditis were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022. Cardiol's research collaborators from Virginia Commonwealth University presented results demonstrating the protective effects of CardiolRx™ in a model of pericarditis, which included a significant reduction in imaging signs of pericardial effusion and thickening, and significant suppression of key pro-inflammatory markers interleukin-1β ("IL-1β") and interleukin-6 ("IL-6"). The release of these cytokines IL-1β and IL-6 is responsible for the cycle of inflammation in recurrent pericarditis leading to the pericardial effusion and thickening, and associated chest pain, characteristic of the disease.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company's lead small molecule drug candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: (i) a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis (the MAvERIC-Pilot study; NCT05494788), an inflammatory disease of the pericardium which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations; and (ii) a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the ARCHER trial; NCT05180240) in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age.

Cardiol is also developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward-Looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, the molecular targets and mechanism of action of the Company's product candidates, the Company's intended clinical study and trial activities and timelines associated with such activities, the Company's plan to advance the development of a novel subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx™ for use in heart failure, and details as to how the results of the MAvERIC Pilot Study will be used going forward. Forward-Looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F dated March 28, 2023, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185877

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics


Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Study Results Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Subcutaneously Administered Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Positive Study Results Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Subcutaneously Administered Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction

Results Demonstrate the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient in Cardiol's Novel CRD-38 Formulation Attenuates Harmful Fat Distribution and Key Markers of Cardiac Inflammation and Remodelling

Data Presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2023

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that Cardiol's President and CEO, David Elsley, will present a company overview today which will be broadcast live at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2023 Global Healthcare Conference, at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel, on September 26, 2023, at 4:55 p.m. EDT.

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Time: 4:55 p.m. EDT
Live Video Webcast Link: www.wsw.com/webcast/cantor19/crdl/2077845

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces All Collaborating Clinical Research Centers Now Initiated and Eligible to Enroll Patients in ARCHER, a Phase II Trial of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Acute Myocarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces All Collaborating Clinical Research Centers Now Initiated and Eligible to Enroll Patients in ARCHER, a Phase II Trial of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Acute Myocarditis

Recruitment Accelerating and Full Patient Enrollment Anticipated to be Completed During Q3 2024, up to Six Months Ahead of Schedule

Multi-Center, International, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial Randomizing 100 Patients

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Present at Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that Cardiol's President and CEO, David Elsley, will present a company overview which will be broadcast live at the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference, at the InterContinental Boston Hotel, on August 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT
Live Video Webcast Link:www.wsw.com/webcast/canaccord89/crdl/2445355

A replay of the presentation will be accessible on the Company's website section https://www.cardiolrx.com/investors/events-presentations/

AMGEN REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023 1 .

"We are excited about our pipeline progress and our operating performance in the third quarter," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "With the completion of the Horizon acquisition, Amgen has added rare disease medicines that fit well with our broad innovative portfolio."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2023 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its third quarter financial results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 before the opening of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 5:00 a.m. PT . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2023 FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.13 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on December 8, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 17, 2023 .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW LUMAKRAS® PLUS VECTIBIX® DATA IN PATIENTS WITH KRAS G12C-MUTATED METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

First Global Phase 3 Study in Patients with Chemorefractory KRAS G12C - Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Results Featured in a Presidential Symposium at ESMO and Simultaneously Published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW TARLATAMAB DATA IN SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Tarlatamab Delivered an Encouraging Objective Response Rate of 40% and Median Overall Survival of 14.3 Months in Patients with Advanced SCLC

Late-Breaking Data Presented at ESMO and Published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AMGEN TO WEBCAST INVESTOR CALL AT ESMO 2023

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will host a webcasted call for the investment community at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday Oct. 24, 2023 following the presentation of new data from Amgen's innovative oncology portfolio including AMG 193 at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics 2023 and data from tarlatamab, xaluritamig, and LUMAKRAS ® (sotorasib) that will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023. David M. Reese M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, members of Amgen's development team as well as clinical investigators will participate. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

