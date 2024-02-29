Carbonxt Group Limited – HY24 Results

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

John Hathaway: Gold Stocks "Ridiculously Cheap," What Will Make Them Move?

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Property Drill Program Update

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Energy Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – HY24 Results

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Half-year report for the half-year ending 31 December 2023 and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

  • Half year revenue of $8.4 million, down 5% on HY23, primarily due to a once-off impact on sales to the group’s largest pellet customer following outages at that customer’s facility.
  • Operations during the half-year highlighted by great progress on the construction of the Company’s flagship Activated Carbon production facility in Kentucky, jointly owned with Kentucky Carbon Processing, LLC (“KCP”). Commissioning of the facility is now underway with a significant production ramp-up to occur next quarter.
  • Pellet sales accounted for 54% of revenue and 37% of sales volume. Carbonxt continues to see strong demand for industrial pellets which is very encouraging given the near-term entry into production at the Kentucky facility.
  • Powdered activated carbon (PAC) accounted for 46% of revenue and 63% of sales volume – PAC revenue increased by 31% from HY23.
  • HY24 gross margin of 44%, up from 28% in HY23 principally due to positive flow-on effects from the successful rollout of operating cost reduction initiatives, as well as a reduction in manufacturing shifts at Arden Hills. The production performance of the Company’s other major ACP customer continues to decrease and is at a record low manufacturing cost.
  • Underlying EBITDA for HY23 was a loss of $286K, compared to HY23 EBITDA loss of $930K, an improvement of 69%.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW [All results in AUD]

REVENUE

  • Total revenue was down 5% from HY23, driven primarily by downtime at our largest customer who had significant equipment issues at their facility in the December quarter.
  • Pellet revenue was down 24% from HY23 reflecting the aforementioned reduction in demand from our largest pellet customer.
  • PAC revenue was up 31% from HY23 reflecting the impact of material price increases across the customer portfolio and the increase in volume from one existing customer of approximately $1.5 million per annum.

MARGIN

  • 1H23 gross margin was 44%, an increase from the 28% recorded in 1H23, reflecting the improvements made to operating costs over the past year.
  • As noted earlier, continuous improvement is evident at Arden Hills based on lower fixed plant costs on a per unit basis.
  • Several initiatives are also underway at Black Birch to further lower operating costs, including changes to the underlying lease structure. Negotiations on this matter will continue over the next quarter but are expected to lead to noticeable ongoing improvements in profitability.

OPERATING COSTS

  • Shipping costs to customers increased in 1H24 to 13% of sales, compared to 1H23 at 11% of sales. The higher shipping costs reflect a customer mix change (lower sales to a major pellet customer who is located close to our Arden Hills plant).
  • Operating costs of $2.9m were up 15% on 1H23 primarily reflecting additional one-off expenditure associated with entering into the Kentucky investment.

KENTUCKY PLANT

  • During this period, construction has been underway for the new activated carbon plant in eastern Kentucky, USA. The plant will have an initial capacity of 10,000 tons per annum, with the ability to expand to 20,000 tons per annum for a small additional investment.
  • Carbonxt has contributed USD $5.5 million to NewCarbon Processing, LLC (“NewCarbon”), alongside its US partner KCP. Carbonxt holds a 35.5% ownership interest in NewCarbon as of 31 December 2023, with options to invest a further USD $4.5m to move to 50% ownership interest.
  • Construction progress has been pleasing with the plant now moving into the testing of front- end equipment and processes. The final electrical activities are expected to be undertaken in March with the delivery of the control systems, prior to the commencement of production.
  • Near-term sales efforts are well underway with a very positive reception being received by our former industrial pellet customers. The next step for nearly all prospective customers is to provide pellet samples from the facility. This is expected to continue over the next few months.
  • The JV project provides Carbonxt with a unique opportunity to benefit from major investments in pollution reduction technologies across the US market.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockscleantech stocksasx:cg1cleantech investingCleantech Investing
CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1) Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)


Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Appendix 4E

Frontier Energy Limited (‘FHE’) has released its Appendix 4E Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Frontier Energy Limited (‘FHE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FHE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 29 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Highly Experienced Renewable Energy Debt Advisor Appointed

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to advise of its appointment of Leeuwin Capital Partners (Leeuwin) as debt advisor for the Stage One development of the Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project). Stage One will comprise a 120MWdc solar facility with an integrated four-hour 80MW battery.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – December 2023 Quarterly Update

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the December 2023 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.

Keep reading...Show less
Frontier Energy

Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 December 2023

Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly activity report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1) Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Appendix 4E – Preliminary Final Report

Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Gold Investing

Norfolk Projects Updates

Gold Investing

Mining Completed at Selkirk, Toll-Treatment of Ore Processing at Gwalia Gold Mine Imminent

Gold Investing

Deep Intersections Continue Over the Length of the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit

Battery Metals Investing

QX Resources Ltd Stardust Power Inc Signs LOI for Liberty Lithium Brine - USA

Uranium Investing

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Silver Investing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

×