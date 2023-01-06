Strong Lithium Mineralisation Recorded From First Adina Drill Hole Assays

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Car IQ Partners With BlackBerry IVY For CES: Showcases New Vehicle Wallet That Lets Drivers Pay Right from Their Dash

Drivers Can Pay For Gas, Tolls, Parking, EV Charging, Without Use of Credit Card

Car IQ Inc., the first payment network for cars, today announced it is partnering with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) to demonstrate a new in-dash vehicle-wallet at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that connects vehicles to merchants and enables customers to pay right from the dash of their car.

Car IQ has created a payment network for cars, that eliminates the need for credit cards and enables all vehicles to connect directly to merchants and transact directly and securely. (PRNewsfoto/Car IQ)

At the BlackBerry booth (4025, West Hall, LVCC), Car IQ will demonstrate the first embedded vehicle wallet powered by BlackBerry IVY™ that embeds payments directly in the car, providing drivers access to a one stop shop for all vehicle needs including paying for fuel, EV charging, tolls, parking, service & repairs and more. In addition to payments, BlackBerry will also demonstrate how merchants and OEMs can push offers and incentives to drivers and passengers alike.

"Our strategic partnership with BlackBerry allows us to offer a simpler payment experience via BlackBerry IVY that lets car owners connect their vehicles directly to their bank accounts and automatically pay for services without needing to add a credit card," said Sterling Pratz , CEO at Car IQ. "We believe the next generation of payments will center around the vehicle wallet, allowing auto OEMs to add wallets to their cars and enabling secure payment transactions."

"BlackBerry IVY is providing Car IQ customers the ability to transact seamlessly across a large network of merchants right from their vehicle without a physical credit card," said Vito Giallorenzo , SVP, General Manager of IVY and Head of Corporate Development at BlackBerry. "The technology can connect to OEMs who can create custom commerce experiences for their customers without sending user data to the cloud and has the ability to add prepaid services to the vehicle at the time of sale."

Car IQ® Pay is accepted at over 21,500+ fuel stations nationwide including Shell, Sunoco and Kum & Go and now offers fleets and consumer vehicles the ability to pay for EV charging, nationwide tolling, and parking without the use of a credit card. Using Car IQ to refuel is simple: locate the nearest participating gas station, add the pump number to Car IQ Pay, refuel the vehicle, replace the pump and leave. Car IQ Pay facilitates payment and the receipt is sent to the car's account.

About Car IQ Inc.

Car IQ Inc. has created a payment network for cars that eliminates the need for physical credit cards and enables vehicles to connect to merchants and transact securely. Using Car IQ Pay vehicles can automatically initiate and complete payments for services ranging from fueling, toll management and paid parking, EV charging, and more. Car IQ's payment solution delivers value by reducing fraud and risk for fleets and participating merchants.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/car-iq-partners-with-blackberry-ivy-for-ces-showcases-new-vehicle-wallet-that-lets-drivers-pay-right-from-their-dash-301715574.html

SOURCE Car IQ

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BlackBerryBB:CAMobile Investing
BB:CA

BlackBerry and Elektrobit Bolster Automotive Safety Roadmap with Support for Rust Programming Language

Early integration of Rust strengthens BlackBerry ® QNX ® and Elektrobit's commitment to the open source community, greatly reduces developer friction and highlights the future expansion of the companies' safety portfolio

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Elektrobit today announced they are collaborating on integration efforts to support the Rust programming language, empowering developers to build safe, reliable and efficient automotive software.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Semtech Corporation and Sierra Wireless Announce Termination of the Waiting Period Under the HSR Act

Closing of the Transaction is now Expected to Occur on or About January 12, 2023

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) ("Semtech") and Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWIR) (TSX: SW) ("Sierra") today announced the termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act").

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor selected for Garmin Unified Cabin Demonstration at CES 2023

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) has selected BlackBerry® QNX® technology for its next-generation, Android Automotive-based  proof of concept demonstration at CES 2023. Garmin's Unified Cabin™ brings together multiple domains, touchscreens and wireless devices on a single SoC (system on chip).

BlackBerry QNX Hypervisor selected for Garmin Unified Cabin™ Demonstration at CES 2023

A designated Tier 1 automotive OEM supplier whose connected in-vehicle solutions are sought after for their compelling design, superior quality and value, Garmin provides infotainment and other vehicle electronics hardware and software to leading manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Geely.

BlackBerry will provide Garmin with the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and QNX® Hypervisor . Garmin chose BlackBerry QNX because of the company's deep expertise and strong track record of providing leading edge embedded software solutions that deliver safety, reliability and security, along with the company's support for Google's latest Android Automotive OS (AAOS) reference implementation (Trout 1.0).

"We are excited to again collaborate with BlackBerry QNX to bring together multiple operating systems onto a single SoC used in Garmin's Unified Cabin," said Craig Puder , vice president of Garmin Automotive OEM engineering. "Our strategic relationship grows stronger as automobile manufacturers seek safe and robust ways to safely run Android Automotive and RTOS simultaneously."

"We're pleased to have been selected by Garmin, a perennial innovator whose products have enabled people to travel with confidence both on and off the road for decades," said Grant Courville , VP, Products and Strategy at BlackBerry QNX. "We have a long history of collaboration with Garmin, and we look forward to helping them drive even more automotive digital cockpit innovation based on our products."

By leveraging the QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor, Garmin's Unified Cabin™ incorporates best-in-class BlackBerry security technologies that safeguard users against system malfunctions, malware and cybersecurity breaches. These provide the necessary technology to power the industry's next generation of products, while also supporting 64-bit ARMv8 computing platforms and Intel x86-64 architecture. ISO 26262 ASIL D certification by TÜV Rheinland also guarantees that OEMs and manufacturers can utilize the QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor to accelerate product launches and develop connected cars with proven safety and reliable performance.

With a pedigree in functional safety, cybersecurity and continuous innovation, BlackBerry QNX provides OEMs and Tier 1s around the world with state-of-the-art foundational software and cybersecurity technologies. BlackBerry QNX technology is used in more than 215 million vehicles including in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree applications, and infotainment systems.

The Garmin Unified Cabin™ with BlackBerry QNX technology will be shown at CES 2023 in the Garmin Booth #3641 in the West Hall.

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Garmin and Garmin Automotive OEM

Garmin has revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor recreation industries with innovative GPS-enabled products and technologies for more than 30 years. Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland , and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States , Taiwan and the United Kingdom . For more information, visit Garmin.com .

Garmin Automotive OEM has cultivated key relationships with leading automobile manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Geely and Yamaha to be the provider of a variety of hardware and software solutions for their vehicles. These range from embedded computing models and infotainment systems that provide a broad range of functionality, to integrated camera solutions, embedded navigation solutions, and precise positioning technology solutions. Garmin Auto OEM solutions support not only the infotainment system in the vehicle, but also key advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) functionality as well. For more information, email our media team , connect with us on LinkedIn , or visit us online at garmin.com/aoem .

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-qnx-hypervisor-selected-for-garmin-unified-cabin-demonstration-at-ces-2023-301709484.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Introduces QNX Accelerate, Announces Global Availability of BlackBerry QNX RTOS and QNX OS for Safety in AWS Marketplace

Leading Tier 1 automotive supplier Continental utilizing solution to create 'automotive metaverse'-like environment for software development

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today introduced QNX® Accelerate an initiative that makes the cloud-enabled version of the company's industry-leading QNX® Neutrino® Real Time Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® OS for Safety available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry and Marelli Power Enhanced In-Car Audio Experience In Software Defined Vehicles

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that Marelli, a leading Tier 1 global automotive supplier, has selected the BlackBerry QNX® Acoustics Management Platform (AMP) as part of its enhanced in-car audio experience within software-defined vehicles.  MInD-Xp, the company's next Cockpit DCU platform, will be demonstrated at CES 2023.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Expanding the companies' seven-year collaboration, Marelli will deploy the QNX® Acoustics Management Platform (AMP) and QNX® Hypervisor® to significantly improve voice command accuracy and reduce unwanted echo and background noise that can spoil hands-free communications in the car. The Active Sounds Design module within the QNX AMP will also support creation of individual sound zones, voice recognition across multiple zones within the vehicle, and active noise cancellation for a better managed acoustic experience and a more relaxing journey.

"Echoing, background noise interference and poor sound quality have long plagued hands-free communications from in-car audio systems," said John Wall , SVP and Head, BlackBerry QNX. "With the rise of software-defined vehicles, the industry now has the tools to tackle these irritations and create a better, more enjoyable environment. This is another stride in our long-term collaboration with Marelli to reinvent the journey experience for motoring consumers using intelligent next generation cockpit technology."

"Once again, we're employing the proven capabilities of the BlackBerry QNX platform to address the challenges and opportunities of the auto industry's transformation to the software-defined vehicle," said Yannick Hoyau, VP – Engineering & Innovation Electronic Systems at Marelli. "Our continued relationship is testimony to not only the commercial value of our combined vision, but also our shared commitment to empower the future of connected cars with secure, safe, and innovative technologies."

BlackBerry and Marelli began co-developing embedded cockpit systems for four major Chinese automakers in 2016. In 2018, the two companies extended the collaboration to utilize the QNX® Platform for Digital Cockpits in Marelli's Electronic Systems Cockpit and Digital Cluster solution and, in 2022, Marelli adopted the BlackBerry QNX® Neutrino® RTOS and BlackBerry QNX® Hypervisor to power its Cockpit Domain Controller.

The collaboration with Marelli is the latest application of BlackBerry QNX intelligent cockpit technology platform to deliver an advanced, intuitive acoustic experience in the connected vehicle. Recent announcements include selection by Dayin Technologies to develop acoustic solutions for Great Wall Motors' premium, next-generation vehicles .

Marelli will be demonstrating the new MInD-Xp cockpit platform at CES, January 5-7, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV at the Wynn Hotel in Latour Ballrooms 5 & 6.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Las Vegas Convention Center.  Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4025 in the West Hall.

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-and-marelli-power-enhanced-in-car-audio-experience-in-software-defined-vehicles-301709487.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry QNX and Texas Instruments Collaborate to Launch Online Training Academy to Jump-Start Embedded Software Developer Innovation

New QNX Academy for Functional Safety Combines Both Companies' Developer Resources into one Comprehensive Offering

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Texas Instruments today unveiled the QNX® Academy for Functional Safety, a comprehensive online software developer enablement program designed to turbocharge software innovation efforts and de-risk the product development process for safe and secure embedded systems.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

UPDATE: Red Pine Reports its Thickest High Grade Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

INVITATION: Winter Investor Series at the Vancouver Club: January 10th, 2023

Red Pine Reports its Best Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Canada Silver Announces New Board Members

Related News

Platinum Investing

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2023

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price 2022 Year-End Review

Zinc Investing

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2023

Base Metals Investing

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage Two Work Program with Nuton, a Rio Tinto Venture, and an Advance on Stage 3 Work Program Funding

2023 Nickel Outlook: Australia Edition

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of C$3.5 Million Private Placement Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

×