CAPVAXIVE® Included in Ontario's Publicly Funded Adult Pneumococcal Immunization Program

CAPVAXIVE® Included in Ontario's Publicly Funded Adult Pneumococcal Immunization Program

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, welcomes Ontario's decision to include CAPVAXIVE® in its publicly funded adult immunization program. This addition helps expand access to pneumococcal immunization for eligible older adults in Ontario.

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CAPVAXIVE® is approved by Health Canada for adults 18+ to help prevent invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD)—including serious infections like sepsis, meningitis, and bacteremic pneumonia—caused by 21 Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes.

As pneumococcal disease trends continue to evolve, ongoing surveillance of IPD-causing S. pneumoniae serotypes helps inform public health decision-making and provincial immunization program planning. Canadian surveillance data from 2019 to 2023 showed that the serotypes included in CAPVAXIVE® accounted for ~65% of IPD cases in adults aged 18–49, ~74% of IPD cases in adults aged 50–64, and ~80% of IPD cases in adults aged 65+. These figures were based on surveillance data from the Public Health Agency of Canada and do not reflect the efficacy of CAPVAXIVE®.

"Ontario's decision reflects the importance of ensuring immunization programs continue to respond to changing public health needs and disease trends," affirmed Matthew Thornhill, Executive Director, Vaccines & HIV Business Unit, Merck Canada. "Expanding access to pneumococcal vaccination through a publicly funded program can help protect older adults from serious disease."

Ontarians who have questions about the program or their eligibility are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider, pharmacist or local public health unit for more information.

About Invasive Pneumococcal Disease
Pneumococcal disease is caused by a type of bacteria called Streptococcus pneumoniae, which can lead to a range of illnesses—from mild infections that affect the ears, sinuses and lungs, to more serious conditions called invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD), when bacteria enter the bloodstream or the central nervous system. In Canada, approximately 3,000 cases of IPD are reported each year. While anyone can be affected, young children, older adults, and individuals with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk of severe disease.

About CAPVAXIVE®
CAPVAXIVE®, a Pneumococcal 21-valent Conjugate Vaccine, is indicated for active immunization for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (including sepsis, meningitis, bacteremic pneumonia, pleural empyema and bacteremia), caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes (3, 6A, 6C, 7F, 8, 9N, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15A, 15B, 15C, 16F, 17F, 19A, 20A, 22F, 23A, 23B, 24F, 31, 33F, and 35B) in adults 18 years of age and older.

About Merck
At Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, we are unified around our purpose: We use the power of leading-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, we have brought hope to humanity through the development of important medicines and vaccines. We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world – and today, we are at the forefront of research to deliver innovative health solutions that advance the prevention and treatment of diseases in people and animals. We foster a diverse and inclusive global workforce and operate responsibly every day to enable a safe, sustainable, and healthy future for all people and communities. For more information about our operations in Canada, visit www.merck.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA
This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).

® Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. Used under license
© 2026 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

CA-NON-04855

Media Requests:
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1-833-906-3725
mediacanada@merck.com

SOURCE Merck

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/28/c7276.html

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