Capital One Launches Limited Time Venture X Business Offer for New Cardholders

Eligible new Capital One Venture X Business cardholders can earn up to $4,300 in travel value across bonus miles and credits through Capital One Business Travel
Yesterday, Capital One announced a limited time offer for eligible new Capital One Venture X Business cardholders as part of its ongoing celebration of the card's third anniversary.
For a limited time starting on October 20, 2026, eligible new Venture X Business cardholders can earn up to $4,300 in travel value across bonus miles and credits through Capital One Business Travel. New cardholders can earn 150,000 miles ($1,500 value) after spending $40,000 within the first four months of account opening and an additional 150,000 ($1,500 value) miles and a $1,000 Capital One Business Travel credit after spending $120,000 within the first four months of account opening. This is in addition to the $300 annual Capital One Business Travel credit cardholders receive regardless of their spend.
Additionally, cardholders can receive their fourth night free at select Premier and Lifestyle Collection hotels when they book a stay of at least four nights through Capital One Business Travel, a complimentary travel booking platform designed specifically for business owners.
This offer gives customers the flexibility and opportunity to unlock more value, in addition to the 10X elevated earn, when booking travel through Capital One Business Travel through the end of 2026 and into 2027. As business owners prepare to close out the year and plan for future growth, these rewards help turn everyday business spending into future travel opportunities.
"Travel plays an important role in how many businesses build relationships, pursue opportunities and drive growth," said Ami Vedak, Managing Vice President, Capital One Business. "By turning business spending into meaningful travel rewards, cardholders can reinvest value back into their businesses, pursue new opportunities and enjoy the premium benefits and flexibility that Venture X Business delivers."
This offer is in addition to the recent limited time offer launched Sept. 30 for eligible existing cardholders.
A Premium Business Travel Card Built for Growing Businesses
Venture X Business is designed for business owners who want premium travel benefits paired with straightforward rewards.
In addition to the limited time offer, primary cardholders earn:
- Unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
- A fourth night free at select Premier and Lifestyle Collection hotels when booking an eligible stay of four nights or more through Capital One Business Travel
- A $300 annual travel credit
- A 10,000-mile anniversary bonus
- Complimentary access to Capital One Lounges and Capital One Landings
- No preset spending limit, providing purchasing power that adapts to business needs
- $395 annual fee
Cardholders also have complimentary access to Capital One Business Travel, an all-in-one travel management platform which enables businesses to save time and money, make booking easy for employees, and earn rewards at no additional cost.
Key Details About the Venture X Business Limited Time Offers
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Eligible NEW Cardholders
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Eligible EXISTING Cardholders
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• Offer began October 20, 2026
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• Offer began September 30, 2026
Applicants approved during the promotional period are eligible to earn the bonus rewards upon meeting the applicable spending requirements within the first four months of account opening. Other Capital One Business cardholders may apply for Venture X Business and receive the welcome offer if approved.
For more information, please visit www.capitalone.com/small-business/credit-cards/venture-x-business/
For additional business card options, please visit www.capitalone.com/small-business/credit-cards/
About Capital One Business
Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients. Capital One Business offers a diverse suite of financial products, tools and services designed specifically for small businesses, including credit cards with unlimited rewards and banking products and services. Capital One Business is committed to fueling the courageous entrepreneurial spirit that's at the heart of American small businesses. We are focused on listening to and learning from the millions of businesses we serve every day to make sure our products, services and experiences work as hard as they do.
For more information, visit www.capitalone.com , https://www.capitalone.com/small-business/homepage/ and www.capitalone.com/about/newsroom/ .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021509548/en/
Meredith Reilly
Media-SmallBusiness@capitalone.com