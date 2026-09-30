Eligible Capital One Venture X Business cardholders can earn up to $500 in Capital One Business Travel credits and receive a fourth night free at select hotels
Today, Capital One announced a limited time offer for existing Venture X Business cardholders in celebration of the card's third anniversary.
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Capital One Celebrates Venture X Business' Third Anniversary With Limited Time Travel Offer for Existing Cardholders
Beginning Sept. 30, 2026, eligible existing Capital One Venture X Business cardholders can earn a $500 Capital One Business Travel credit after spending $3,000 on Capital One Business Travel bookings by December 15, 2026. Additionally, cardholders can also receive their fourth night free at select Premier and Lifestyle Collection hotels when they book a stay of at least four nights through Capital One Business Travel, the only complimentary travel booking platform by a traditional card issuer designed specifically for business owners.
The limited time offer gives existing Venture X Business cardholders additional opportunities to earn rewards and unlock value as they plan business travel through the end of 2026 and into 2027.
"For the past three years, Venture X Business has helped business owners earn meaningful rewards while simplifying how they spend and travel," said Ami Vedak , Managing Vice President, Business Analysis, Business Cards & Payments. "To celebrate this milestone, we're giving eligible cardholders even more value through Capital One Business Travel with limited time travel credits and hotel benefits that help them make the most of every trip while supporting their business growth."
A Premium Business Travel Card Built for Growing Businesses
Venture X Business is designed for business owners who want premium travel benefits paired with straightforward rewards.
In addition to the limited time offer, Venture X Business features for primary cardholders include:
- Unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, everywhere
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Business Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Business Travel
- Receive a fourth night free at select Premier and Lifestyle Collection hotels when booking an eligible stay of four nights or more through Capital One Business Travel
- A $300 annual travel credit
- A 10,000-mile anniversary bonus
- Complimentary access to Capital One Lounges and Capital One Landings
- No preset spending limit, providing purchasing power that adapts to business needs
- $395 annual fee
Cardholders also have access to Capital One Business Travel, an all-in-one digital travel portal which enables businesses to track travel spend, manage expenses and policies, while accessing preferred rates and 24/7 dedicated travel support.
Key Details About the Venture X Business Limited Time Offer
- Offer begins September 30, 2026
- Available only to eligible existing Venture X Business cardholders
- Earn a $500 Capital One Business Travel credit after spending $3,000 on Capital One Business Travel bookings by December 15, 2026.
- Available for a limited time only
For more information, please visit www. capitalone.com/small-business/credit-cards/venture-x-business/
For additional business card options, please visit www.capitalone.com/small-business/credit-cards/
About Capital One Business
Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients. Capital One Business offers a diverse suite of financial products, tools and services designed specifically for small businesses, including credit cards with unlimited rewards and banking products and services. Capital One Business is committed to fueling the courageous entrepreneurial spirit that's at the heart of American small businesses. We are focused on listening to and learning from the millions of businesses we serve every day to make sure our products, services and experiences work as hard as they do.
For more information, visit www.capitalone.com , https://www.capitalone.com/small-business/homepage/ and www.capitalone.com/about/newsroom/ .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930612547/en/
Meredith Reilly
meredith.reilly@capitalone.com