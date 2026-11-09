Canamex Gold Corp. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

Canamex Gold Corp. Announces Annual General Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Canamex Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 9, 2026 Canamex Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Canamex") (CSE: CSQ) is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on November 6, 2026.

At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders attending the meeting voted in unanimously in favor of all resolutions tabled in the management circular, with proxy votes registering between 96% and 98% in favor of all resolutions. Management extends its sincere appreciation to shareholders for their continued support and active participation.

The resolutions approved at the meeting:

  • Setting the number of Directors of the Company at three (3); 

  • The election of David Vincent, Michael Stark, and Gregory Hahn as Directors for the ensuing year; 

  • The appointment of A Chan and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as external auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration; and 

  • The approval and ratification of the Company's 10% rolling Stock Option Plan dated September 2, 2026, pursuant to CSE Policy 6.5. 

The Company continues its effort to acquire an advanced-stage project of merit. The Company has approached ten landowners with expressions of interest, has extended proposals on five of those properties, and is currently in negotiation on terms of acquisition on several properties. Although the Company feels confident that it will be able to close on the acquisition of at least one of the properties, there is no guarantee the Company will be successful in that endeavor.

About Canamex

Canamex is a public listed company registered in British Columbia, Canada, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: CSQ). Further information is available at https://canamexgold.com/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Vincent
CEO and Director

Mike Stark
Chairman of the Board

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the voting results of the Annual General Meeting, the strategic plans and business objectives of the Company, expressions of interest, property proposals, ongoing acquisition negotiations, and the prospective acquisition of an advanced-stage project. Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this news release and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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