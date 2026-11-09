CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advances North Texas Rare Earth Magnet Facility With First Major Equipment Delivery

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Advances North Texas Rare Earth Magnet Facility With First Major Equipment Delivery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") notes the press release issued today by its joint venture, HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA"), announcing the delivery of the first major process equipment to its rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing facility in Northlake, Texas (the "Northlake Texas Facility" or the "Project"), marking an important milestone as the Project advances toward financing, commissioning and operations.

Key Highlights

  • First major process equipment delivered: The first major process equipment has arrived at the Northlake Texas Facility, reflecting continued progress in detailed engineering and procurement.
  • Site secured in Dallas-Fort Worth: In December 2025, HyProMag USA secured a long-term lease for the Northlake Texas Facility at Ironhead Commerce Center, Building 1, Denton County, Texas, near critical infrastructure, including the BNSF intermodal rail link and Alliance Airport.i
  • Development advancing: Electrical power capacity secured through Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC, permitting progressing with Weston Solutions, Inc., and contractor selection underway.ii
  • Phased timeline: Initial magnet cutting and finishing operations targeted for the first half of 2027, followed by commissioning of Phase 1 integrated recycling and manufacturing operations in mid-2028.
  • Production and jobs: The Northlake Texas Facility targets approximately 1,526 metric tons per year of total payable production upon completion of Phase 2iii and is expected to create approximately 100 direct jobs.
  • Expansion potential: The Expansion Pre-Feasibility Study ("Expansion PFS") announced on October 27, 2026iv targets approximately 4,192 metric tons per year of neodymium iron boron ("NdFeB") magnet production and approximately 6,000 metric tons per year of total salable materials by 2034 across four plants.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of CoTec, commented: "The delivery of the first process equipment to the Northlake Texas Facility marks an important milestone for HyProMag USA as we advance toward commercial operations. The Project is expected to create around 100 direct jobs and support workforce training and skills development, helping build the skilled workforce required for advanced manufacturing in the United States. By establishing a domestic source of recycled rare earth magnets, HyProMag USA will strengthen U.S. manufacturing capacity and contribute to a more secure and resilient rare earth magnet supply chain."

Equipment Delivery and Site

The arrival of the equipment reflects continued progress in detailed engineering and procurement as HyProMag USA develops a secure, sustainable and domestic source of recycled rare earth permanent magnets in the United States. In December 2025, HyProMag USA secured a long-term lease agreement for the Northlake Texas Facility, located at Ironhead Commerce Center, Building 1, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denton County, Texas. The Project site is strategically located near critical infrastructure, including the BNSF intermodal rail link and Alliance Airport.

Project Development and Timeline

The Northlake Texas Facility is expected to become one of the first commercial-scale integrated rare earth magnet recycling and magnet manufacturing operations in the United States. Project development continues to advance, with electrical power capacity secured through Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC, permitting progressing with Weston Solutions, Inc., and contractor selection underway. HyProMag USA is targeting initial magnet cutting and finishing operations in the first half of 2027, followed by commissioning of Phase 1 integrated recycling and manufacturing operations in mid-2028.

The milestone follows the successful completion of the Expansion PFS as announced on October 27, 2026, which confirmed the potential to significantly increase HyProMag USA's production capacity while maintaining robust project economics. The Expansion PFS highlighted the opportunity to establish one of the largest rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing platforms in the United States, targeting approximately 4,192 metric tons per year of NdFeB magnet production and approximately 6,000 metric tons per year of total salable materials by 2034 across four plants.

The Northlake Texas Facility is expected to create approximately 100 direct jobs and play an important role in supporting the development of a secure, resilient and sustainable domestic rare earth magnet supply chain. By recovering valuable magnetic materials from end-of-life products and manufacturing scrap, HyProMag USA aims to transform waste streams into a domestic resource for new magnet production, reducing reliance on imported rare earth materials and supporting U.S. manufacturing.

About HyProMag USA

HyProMag USA is developing advanced rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing operations to establish a secure domestic U.S. supply chain for NdFeB magnets, essential components for AI infrastructure, medical systems, robotics, electric vehicles, and advanced electronics. Leveraging the revolutionary Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") technology, developed over 15 years with over US$100 million in R&D investment, HyProMag USA is designed to deliver faster magnet-to-magnet short-loop recycling that uses 88% less energy and reduces carbon emissions by 85% compared to conventional methods. HPMS accepts a wide range of magnet-bearing feedstocks - including end-of-life EV motors, data-center and industrial equipment, consumer electronics, and manufacturing scrap - enabling recovery of magnet-grade material without chemical processing.

Ownership

HyProMag USA LLC is owned 50:50 by CoTec and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100% owned by Maginito Limited, which is owned 79.4% by Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) and 20.6% by CoTec.

For more information on HyProMag USA, please visit www.hypromagusa.com

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing and reclamation in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker, Chief Financial Officer - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the development of the Northlake Texas Facility; the installation and commissioning of the delivered equipment and the delivery of further equipment; detailed engineering, procurement, permitting and contractor selection; the targeted commencement of initial magnet cutting and finishing operations in the first half of 2027; the targeted commissioning of Phase 1 of the Northlake Texas Facility in mid-2028; the targeted total payable production of approximately 1,526 metric tons per year at the Northlake Texas Facility; the results of the Expansion PFS, including the targeted salable magnet capacity of approximately 4,192 metric tons per year and total salable material of approximately 6,000 metric tons per year by 2034; expected job creation; the financing of the Project; and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements.

Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to: availability of financing; environmental risks and costs; permitting and regulatory risks; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; equipment leasing and availability; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather events; social, transport, or geopolitical disruptions; availability of suitable feedstock; equipment performance and reliability; the ability to secure customer offtake and feedstock supply arrangements; changes in rare earth and magnet prices; and the accuracy of the estimates and assumptions underlying the Expansion PFS. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that HyProMag USA and the Company consider reasonable, including the assumptions underlying the Expansion PFS, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, the receipt of required permits and approvals, the timely delivery, installation and commissioning of equipment, and the availability of feedstock and equipment on the terms assumed.

The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



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CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings

Unlocking value from resources and waste with disruptive mineral technologies

Unlocking value from resources and waste with disruptive mineral technologies Keep Reading...

CoTec Holdings: HyProMag USA PFS Outlines 4x U.S. Magnet Capacity

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) noted an independent Pre-Feasibility Study by its 50:50 joint venture, HyProMag USA, on expanding U.S. rare eart...

​Overview

CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH, OTCQX:CTHCF) is redefining the future of rare earth magnet recycling and strategic material extraction. Its portfolio spans rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing, iron tailings reprocessing and emerging copper extraction technologies, all directed at fast-tracking revenue generation and reducing energy and capital intensity compared to conventional mining.

Cotec Holdings mining model

Key Technologies

The company’s modular, capital-efficient model — including joint ventures and strategic subsidiaries — positions it for scalable growth and streamlined execution. With significant advancement in project execution, one completed feasibility study and a second underway, CoTec is moving toward transforming its technology suite into commercial operations.

Why Invest in CoTec?

Why invest in CoTec Holdings

  • Differentiated Growth Model: Capital-light strategy deploying modular technologies at brownfield assets to accelerate timelines and reduce capital intensity.
  • Strategic Commodity Exposure: Exposure to rare earths, iron and copper — key materials for electrification, AI infrastructure, robotics and other critical supply chains.
  • Execution-Stage Portfolio: Three projects advancing through feasibility, engineering and financing stages.
  • Aligned Leadership: Strong insider ownership and experienced management with deep mining and capital markets expertise.
  • Lower-Carbon Production: Technologies designed to reduce energy use, water consumption and emissions relative to conventional mining.

Investor Insight

CoTec Holdings combines proprietary processing technologies with undervalued and legacy resource assets to create high-margin opportunities across rare earths, iron and copper sectors. With three execution-stage projects and a significant discount to attributable NAV, CoTec provides differentiated exposure to strategic minerals tied to electrification, AI infrastructure and supply-chain security.

Company Highlights

  • Technology-Driven Value Creation: Deploys proprietary, low-carbon processing technologies to extract value from waste, tailings and marginal deposits that traditional mining overlooks.
  • Execution-Stage Projects: Advancing three core assets — HyProMag USA rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing, the Lac Jeannine iron tailings project, and MagIron iron ore feedstock, concentrator and pelletizer — with clear development pathways.
  • Expanding Rare Earth Footprint: HyProMag USA advances its scalable US hub-and-spoke rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing roll-out using the Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap (“HPMS”) technology, with Inserma HDD pre-processing machines on site in South Carolina and Nevada, supporting feedstock preparation and future commissioning.
  • Strategic Copper Focus: Established a new subsidiary, CoTec Copper, to accelerate targeted investment in copper tailings and copper sulfide deposits globally, leveraging CoTec’s core technologies to unlock value.
  • Iron Ore & Green Steel: Advancing iron tailings reprocessing at Lac Jeannine and supporting the restart of the MagIron pellet project to supply high-grade feedstock for low-carbon steel production.
  • Strong Insider Support: Management and insiders own a majority of shares, reinforcing alignment with long-term value creation.
  • Experienced Leadership: Board and executives bring deep mining, technology and capital markets experience from leading global organizations.

Key Technologies and Assets

HyProMag USA Project

HyProMag USA Project

HyProMag USA is CoTec’s flagship rare earth recycling platform and a cornerstone of its strategy to localize critical mineral supply chains. The project deploys Hydrogen Processing of Magnetic Scrap technology to recover neodymium iron boron magnets from end-of-life electronics and industrial equipment through a simplified hydrogen-based process that bypasses traditional chemical separation and smelting. This short-loop approach dramatically reduces energy use, water consumption and emissions while lowering operating complexity and cost.

The company’s phased development plan is targeting commissioning of its initial finished neodymium-iron-boron magnet production equipment in Texas in 2027. Up to 20 tonnes of magnet blocks supplied by HyProMag Group in the United Kingdom and Germany will be shaped and finished at HyProMag USA's operations for U.S. customers. Integrated Texas Hub's Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap section targeted for Q2 2028.

Watch an overview of HyProMag USA here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0d7rKdwu_s

Highlights

  • CoTec holds a 60.3 percent economic interest.
  • Bankable Feasibility Study supports a single hub after-tax NPV of US$797 million at forecast prices or US$416 million at current prices with recent updated economics published June 22, 2026
  • Capex estimated at US$152 million per hub.
  • First revenue targeted for Q2 2028.
  • Expansion concept envisions three hubs producing 4,656 tonnes annually with potential NPV of up to US$2.2 billion.
  • Inserma pre-processing machines have arrived at South Carolina and Nevada facilities to support feedstock preparation and scale-up of the hub-and-spoke rollout.
  • Integrated Texas Hub's Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap section targeted for Q2 2028.

Lac Jeannine Iron Project

CoTec Holdings Lac Jeannine Iron project

The Lac Jeannine project is an advanced tailings reprocessing initiative designed to transform legacy mining waste into high-purity iron concentrate for steelmaking. By leveraging existing infrastructure and modern processing technologies, the project aims to unlock value from previously discarded material while simultaneously advancing environmental reclamation. This approach aligns economic return with environmental remediation and supports domestic iron supply.

Metallurgical test work has demonstrated the project's ability to produce a high-purity iron concentrate grading in excess of the standard 67 percent. CEO Julian Treger said that this is a validation resource’s quality and the effectiveness of the company’s processing strategy. “(It also supports) our vision of transforming a historic environmental liability into a strategic asset capable of supporting the global transition to lower-carbon steel production."

Highlights

  • Inferred resource of about 71 Mt at 6.8 percent iron.
  • After-tax NPV7 of US$91.9 million and IRR of 29.6 percent from the recently reported Mineral Resource Estimate announced on Jun. 16, 2026
  • Initial capex estimated at US$65 million.
  • 15-year mine life
  • A 41 percent increase in the resource according to the 2026 PEA, with a global increase in total iron grade from 6.7 to 6.8 percent.

MagIron Project

MagIron represents a restart-ready brownfield iron ore deposit, concentrator and pelletizer project in Minnesota and Indianna, that benefits from an estimated $660m in historical capital investment, targeting the production of direct-reduction grade pellets for low-carbon steelmaking. The project benefits from extensive existing infrastructure and prior capital investment, allowing rapid recommissioning compared with greenfield developments. Its strategic positioning targets rising demand for domestically sourced feedstock for electric arc furnaces and decarbonized steel production.

Senior leadership changes have been made to support the ongoing development of MagIron, especially regarding restarting its iron ore concentrator in Minnesota and pellet plant in Indiana.

Highlights

  • CoTec owns approximately 17 percent.
  • Definitive Feasibility Study shows after-tax NPV of about US$1.60 billion and IRR about 27.6 percent.
  • Average annual production is about 2.6 Mt DR-grade pellets.
  • Life of mine is about 32 years.
  • Payback period is about 3 years and 7 months.
  • Raised additional capital at a pre-money valuation of US$550 million from existing shareholders

Cotec Holdings three-execution stare projects

CoTec Copper

CoTec Copper is a dedicated subsidiary created to accelerate the company’s exposure to copper, one of the most strategically important electrification metals. The unit focuses on acquiring and advancing copper tailings projects and sulphide deposits, particularly in historically productive mining jurisdictions where modern processing technologies can unlock additional value from previously uneconomic material. It leverages CoTec’s existing technology portfolio to enhance recoveries and lower operating costs.

Highlights

  • Targets assets in Tier 1 mining regions across the United States, Australia and Africa.
  • Focuses on both tailings reprocessing and sulphide copper deposits.
  • Designed as a scalable growth platform to expand CoTec’s copper exposure.

Binding Solutions

Binding Solutions provides a cold agglomeration technology that converts ultrafine mineral waste into ISO-compliant pellets or briquettes suitable for industrial use, particularly in green steel production. Unlike traditional pelletizing processes that rely on high-temperature furnaces, this approach operates at low temperatures, drastically reducing energy consumption and emissions while enabling monetization of low-grade or waste materials.

Highlights

  • Uses about 95 percent less energy than conventional pelletizing.
  • Generates about 98 percent fewer emissions.
  • Applicable to iron and other mineral fines.

Ceibo

Ceibo’s oxidative heap-leaching technology is designed to improve copper recovery from sulphide ores such as chalcopyrite, which account for the majority of global copper reserves but are traditionally difficult and costly to process. The process enhances recovery rates while lowering environmental impact and capital intensity, potentially transforming the economics of many existing copper assets.

Highlights

  • Potential recovery improvement from about 31 percent via traditional leaching/concentration to approximately 70-80 percent.
  • Targets refractory sulphide deposits often considered uneconomic.
  • CoTec holds a minority equity interest and a seat on the technical advisory board.
  • Completed Series B C$30M financing led by Energy Impact Partners to fund the scaling of the technology.

WaveCracker

WaveCracker is a microwave-assisted mineral processing technology being advanced in collaboration with McGill University. The system uses targeted microwave energy to weaken mineral structures before conventional processing, improving metal liberation, reducing reagent consumption and lowering overall processing costs.

Highlights

  • Focused initially on copper sulphide applications.
  • Designed to accelerate leaching and recovery kinetics.
  • Builds on more than 30 years of microwave mineral processing research.

Salter Cyclones

Salter Cyclones technology uses multi-gravity separators to recover ultra-fine minerals from tailings streams that traditional processing methods cannot efficiently capture. By enabling recovery of metals from waste material, the system creates new revenue streams while reducing environmental liabilities associated with tailings storage.

Highlights

  • Applicable to iron, manganese and other fine mineral commodities.
  • Exclusive global rights for iron applications and regional exclusivity for manganese during the initial agreement period.
  • Converts waste into high-grade concentrates suitable for market.

Management Team

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Julian Treger previously served as the CEO of Anglo Pacific Group before establishing Audley Capital Partners. At Audley, Treger directed the team through acquisitions totaling $570 million and achieved a realized Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 38 percent. Treger continues to serve as the chairman of Audley Capital and holds both a BA and an MBA from Harvard.

Abraham Jonker - Chief Financial Officer

Abraham Jonker has 30 years of experience in mining finance. He previously served as the Lead Independent Director at Mandalay Resources and has been instrumental in leading over $750 million in equity and debt raises. Jonker is a Chartered Accountant in the UK, Canada, and South Africa and holds a Master's in Tax from Rand Afrikaans University.

John Singleton - Chief Operating Officer

John Singleton possesses over 25 years of experience in mining. His career began at De Beers, and he has since held senior leadership roles at Centamin and Rio Tinto. Singleton is a Fellow of the Royal Geological Society and holds degrees from Imperial College London and the University of Bristol.

John McGagh - Technology Consultant

John McGagh has more than 35 years of experience in digital transformation across various industries. He served as the head of innovation at Rio Tinto and is currently the chief digital officer at Snowy Hydro. McGagh is an adjunct professor at the University of Queensland and a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technology Science and Engineering.

Eugene Hercun - VP Finance & Investor Relations

Eugene Hercun is a CPA, CA, with 15 years of varied experience in mining finance. He has led metal sales negotiations for more than $200 million annually and holds Level 1 of the CFA designation.

Board of Directors

Lucio Genovese, Independent Chairman

Lucio Genovese currently serves as the CEO of Nage Capital and as the chairman of Ferrexpo plc. He previously held senior roles at Glencore, including CEO of the CIS region. Genovese is a Chartered Accountant with degrees in Commerce and Accounting from the University of Witwatersrand.

Tom Albanese, Non - Executive Director

Tom Albanese is the former CEO of Rio Tinto and Vedanta Resources. He serves as lead independent director of Nevada Copper and as a director at Franco-Nevada Corporation. Albanese holds Master's and Bachelor's degrees from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Robert (Bob) Harward - Non-Executive Director

Robert Harward is a retired US Navy Vice Admiral (SEAL) and former deputy commander of US Central Command. He served on the US National Security Council and held senior strategy roles at Lockheed Martin and Shield AI.

Erez Ichilov - Non-executive Director

Erez Ichilov previously served as managing director at Traxys Projects, where he led investments in companies such as Nouveau Monde Graphite, Talon Metals, and Li-Cycle. Ichilov holds LLB and MBA degrees.

Sharon Fay - Non-executive Director

Sharon Fay previously served as head of equities and head of responsibility at AllianceBernstein. She built the firm's Corporate Responsibility and Responsible Investment teams. Fay is a Chartered Financial Analyst with a BA from Brown and an MBA from Harvard.

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