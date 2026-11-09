Flow Metals Models 3D Subsurface of Porphyry-Epithermal Target at Sixtymile Valley

Flow Metals Models 3D Subsurface of Porphyry-Epithermal Target at Sixtymile Valley

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a 3D geophysical data compilation and data re-processing program at its flagship Sixtymile Gold Project in western Yukon. The program was carried out by in3D Geoscience Inc., under the direction of Todd Ballantyne, P.Geo. The 3D data compilation promotes the evaluation of the subsurface structures of the Sixtymile Valley copper-molybdenum porphyry and epithermal gold-silver targets.

Highlights

  • 3D Subsurface Resistivity Model: 27.9 line-kilometers of historical controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotelluric ("CSAMT") data were reprocessed from the original 2D inversions into a unified 3D resistivity block model.
  • 3D Mapping of Structures and Fluid Pathways in 3D: Connecting 2D cross sections into a continuous volume allows the team to trace fault geometry and correlate resistivity domains with historic drill intercepts.
  • Major Faults and Alteration Domains Delineated: The 3D model resolves the Sixtymile Fault zone, cross-cutting structures, and distinct resistivity domains. These coincide with hydrothermal alteration, brecciation, and anomalous copper-molybdenum and silver-gold intervals in historical drill core.
  • Mineral Systems Approach to Focus Exploration: Evaluating these 3D domains within a mineral systems framework allows the Company to deprioritize areas that lack key subsurface features. Geophysical and drilling work can then focus on specific, testable porphyry and epithermal targets.

"While gold remains our primary focus at Sixtymile, the Sixtymile Valley option gives us an exciting opportunity to broaden into critical minerals," said Scott Sheldon, President and CEO of Flow Metals. "Combining this new 3D subsurface model with our recent surface discoveries and the encouraging historic copper-molybdenum drill results lets us look beneath the valley, connect the dots across the system, and prioritize our next phase of exploration."

Expanding Gold and Critical Mineral Potential
The Company optioned the Sixtymile Valley target area as part of its 2026 district consolidation (see news release dated August 6, 2026) which added a critical minerals component to the project's primary gold focus. Historical drilling in the target area intersected porphyry-style alteration and brecciation with anomalous copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Surface mapping competed by the Company in 2026 found pervasive clay alteration and vuggy residual quartz at Miller Creek. This indicates that the uppermost levels of a high-sulphidation epithermal system may be preserved. Taken together with the historic porphyry drill intercepts, these observations suggest the valley could host a pristine calc-alkaline porphyry-epithermal system. In systems of this type, alteration and fluid pathways typically generate sharp electrical resistivity contrasts between conductive, clay-altered fault zones and resistive silica caps or intrusive stocks. The Company initiated the 3D CSAMT modelling program to map these subsurface features and test how they connect at depth.

3D Subsurface Resistivity Model of the Sixtymile Valley
CSAMT is an electromagnetic survey method that measures differences in electrical resistivity of subsurface rocks to depths of several hundred meters. In porphyry and epithermal systems, fluid-bearing faults and clay-sulphide alteration typically form low-resistivity (conductive) zones. Quartz-flooded breccias, silicified caps, and intrusive stocks typically form high-resistivity bodies.

In 2011, the historical operator completed 27.9 line-kilometers of CSAMT along 27 survey lines over the Sixtymile Valley target. Those data were evaluated primarily as isolated 2D cross-sections. This year, Flow Metals engaged in3D Geoscience to re-grid the 2D inversions into one continuous 3D block model, to improve the visualization of how the structures and alteration zones connect between the sections.

The 3D model shows a branching network of steeply dipping conductive structures alongside large high- and low-resistivity domains. Plotting the 2011 drill holes are plotted within the model, these domains and structural trends broadly correlate with intervals of hydrothermal alteration, brecciation, and anomalous polymetallic mineralization. This gives the Company a framework for tracing the system into undrilled areas.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/322969_96e75910a4474966_001.jpg

Figure 1: Orthogonal slices through the 3D resistivity block model. Low resistivity (conductive) domains are shown in warm colours and highly resistive domains in cool colours. High resolution image.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7235/322969_96e75910a4474966_001full.jpg

Next Steps
With the initial 3D resistivity block model and domain clustering complete, the technical team is now digitizing the primary fault architecture in 3D space and cross-referencing the resistivity volumes against newly filtered 2010 airborne magnetic grids. The Company will also drape its 2026 surface mapping over the block model to trace the newly identified epithermal and lithocap zones to depth, while conducting a statistical analysis of historical drill logs and assay intervals against the geophysical clusters, to establish quantitative vectors for future drill targeting.

Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harley Slade, P.Geo., a director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The historical CSAMT, airborne magnetic, and drilling data referred to in this news release were produced by a previous operator. The Qualified Person has not independently verified these historical data. The Company considers the historical data relevant as a guide to exploration. However, readers are cautioned that the historical results may not be reliable and are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the property.

About the Company
Flow Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of district-scale gold and critical mineral projects. The Company's flagship Sixtymile Gold Project in Yukon covers a significant portion of a historic placer gold district, where exploration is targeting the bedrock sources of gold alongside emerging epithermal gold-silver and copper-molybdenum porphyry opportunities. Flow also owns the New Brenda Project in southern British Columbia, a copper-molybdenum porphyry exploration project located within the Quesnel Terrane.

For further information, please contact:
Scott Sheldon, President and CEO
604.725.1857
Scott@FlowMetals.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about the interpretation of the 3D resistivity model and its use in exploration targeting; the potential for the Sixtymile Valley target area to host a preserved porphyry-epithermal system; the Company's planned modelling, data integration and next phase of exploration; and the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the Sixtymile Valley option agreement.

These statements are based on assumptions that management considers reasonable, including that the historical data are reasonably accurate, that the model's interpretation is reasonable, and that the Company will obtain financing, permits and access in a timely way. Actual results may differ materially because of risks and uncertainties. These include the inherent uncertainty of geophysical interpretation; the reliability of historical data; the risk that interpreted features do not correspond to economic mineralization; the Company's ability to raise funds and meet its option obligations; delays related to permitting and First Nations consultation; commodity prices; weather and seasonal access in Yukon; and the other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update them, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322969

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Uncovering Canada's Gold & Copper Riches

Uncovering Canada's Gold & Copper Riches Keep Reading...

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Investor Insight

Flow Metals offers high-leverage exposure to gold and copper discoveries in Canada’s most prolific mining jurisdictions. The fully permitted and drill ready Sixtymile project represents a Tier 1-scale target in the Yukon’s iconic Dawson Mining District.

Overview

Flow Metals (CSE:FWM) is a mining exploration company with assets in established mining districts in Canada. It holds 100 percent ownership in two projects, including the Sixtymile gold project and the New Brenda project in the copper-rich British Columbia Quesnel terrane.

The company’s primary strategy focuses on developing projects with robust comparables demonstrating proven paths to success, significantly reducing exploration costs and logistical barriers. By applying modern structural interpretations and high-resolution geophysics to underexplored assets, Flow Metals aims to identify the bedrock sources of some of Canada's most storied placer gold and copper-rich districts.

The company is led by a management and technical team with extensive experience in the Yukon and British Columbia, including a history of successful project divestment, such as the sale of the Wels Gold project. This track record is supported by strong local relationships, including a 10-year permit achieved through collaborative engagement with the Yukon Government and the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation. Flow Metals remains focused on creating shareholder value through a lean corporate structure and aggressive, permit-ready exploration programs.

Company Highlights

  • Discovery-Driven Strategy: Modern geological reinterpretation at Sixtymile has identified a 19 -kilometre thrust fault corridor and a fold-controlled orogenic model, narrowing targets for high-grade lode gold sources.
  • Strategic Mining Jurisdictions: Focus on high-potential, road-accessible gold and copper projects in the Yukon’s Tintina Gold Belt and British Columbia’s Quesnel Terrane.
  • 10-Year Exploration Permit: Newly secured Class 3 permit at the flagship Sixtymile Gold Project, authorizing up to 100 drill holes annually and enabling long-term systematic exploration.
  • Low Overhead, High Ground Impact: Projects feature existing infrastructure, including road access and local placer mining equipment, ensuring exploration budgets are directed primarily into the ground.
  • Highly-experienced management team: Chairman Don Sheldon has over 30 years of experience working with issuers, while Director Scott Sheldon brings exploration expertise, credited with the Wels Gold discovery in Yukon and the HSP nickel-copper sulphide project in Quebec.

Key Projects

Sixtymile Gold Project

Flow Metals Sixtymile Gold Project

Flow Metals’ flagship Sixtymile gold project is located approximately two hours west of Dawson City, Yukon. It is situated about 20 minutes from the Top of the World Highway and is road accessible.

The company has held ownership of the project since 2018, with a recent 10-year drilling permit from the Yukon government received in late 2025. The permit allows annual drilling of a maximum of 100 holes within the period, alongside five kilometers of trenching and road upgrades.

Historically, The Sixtymile district has collectively produced more than 500,000 ounces of placer gold since the Yukon gold rush of the late 19th century.

Technical updates in 2026 confirmed a fold‑controlled orogenic gold model, with gold‑bearing quartz veins concentrated in antiformal fold geometries, providing a refined structural framework for drill targeting.

In 2026 the company secured two neighboring properties contiguous to the Sixtymile project, aligning with the goal of expanding its control of the Sixtymile Gold District and increasing its land position to approximately 16,800 hectares. The new epithermal project “covers a section of the northern thrust fault zone and part of an epithermal zone on the west central part of the claim block,” Flow Metals said. “(It) encompasses the headwaters of the historic Miller, Glacier Bedrock and Little Gold placer-producing drainages.”

New Brenda Project

Xenolith Porphyry Target

The New Brenda Project covers a 51.3‑square‑kilometer land package in southern British Columbia’s prolific Quesnel Terrane, one of Canada’s most productive copper‑gold districts. Strategically situated between the past‑producing Brenda Mine and the active Elk Mine, the project benefits from direct road access and proximity to established infrastructure, reducing exploration risk and costs.

The Quesnel Terrane hosts a number of porphyry copper-gold with silver and or molybdenum deposits and mineral prospects. New Brenda’s Xenolith Porphyry (XP) target benefits from this scale, with two major anomalous zones outlined: one stretching an impressive 2,000 meters across, and another spanning more than 1,000 meters with elevated copper, molybdenum, silver and arsenic values. Highly anomalous copper samples were discovered 780 meters to the southeast, expanding the mineralized footprint and hinting at a much larger system waiting to be tested.

The 2025 exploration program reinforced this potential. Test samples, including drill core collected roughly 80 meters northeast of the N1 showing, returned consistently elevated molybdenum values ranging from 2.2 to 7.4 ppm. These results, combined with kilometer‑scale anomalies, suggest a robust porphyry system with multiple mineralized centers.

Management Team

Don Sheldon, MBA - Chairman

Bringing over 30 years of experience working with reporting issuers, Sheldon has had an extensive career managing and raising capital for junior resource companies. He has also held positions with Range Oil & Gas, Shoal Point Energy, Castle Rock Minerals, and Pure Gold.

Brian Murray – Director

Murray has worked as a Chartered Professional Accountant in Ontario since 1973. He has worked with reporting issuers for more than 20 years and is also CFO and a Director with Sea Green Capital Inc. From January 2008 to date, Murray has also served as President and Director of Nebu Resources Corp., a TSXV-listed company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada.

Harley Slade – Director

A professional geologist who joined Flow Metals in 2018, Slade has since provided his geological expertise for the company’s exploration efforts, including programs for the Sixtymile and New Brenda projects. He is also currently the President of Caveman Exploration.

Scott Sheldon – Director

Scott Sheldon’s first work with junior exploration dates back to the early 1990s. He later became a provider of web services and campaign management to various junior miners in Vancouver. He holds strong exploration knowledge in Canadian mining districts as President of Go Metals Corp., the company responsible for the Wels Gold discovery south of the Yukon White Gold district and the HSP nickel-copper sulphide project in Quebec.

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