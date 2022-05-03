Resource News Investing News

Nickel-Bearing Sulphides Intersected In All Drillholes; 10,000 Metre Follow-Up Drill Program Planned for June CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a six drill hole 2,350 m drill program on the high-grade Manibridge nickel project in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba . The drill program was focused within one kilometre of the past-producing high-grade Manibridge Mine, that ...

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a six drill hole 2,350 m drill program on the high-grade Manibridge nickel project in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba (Table 1). The drill program was focused within one kilometre of the past-producing high-grade Manibridge Mine, that produced 1.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.55% nickel and 0.27% copper from 1971 to 1977 (Figure 1).

Figure 1 – Manibridge Property Location

The drill program intersected disseminated and remobilized nickel-copper sulphide mineralization in all six drillholes (Figure 2). Occurrences of massive and net-textured sulphides were intersected in several holes and intense serpentinization alteration of the sulphide-bearing ultramafic host rocks was also noted. A handheld portable Niton XRF confirms the presence of nickel and copper within the sulphide-bearing intervals and assays are pending.

This drill program was solely funded by Metal Energy Corp. ("Metal Energy") as part of a staged earn-in option agreement with CanAlaska as operator. In future programs, operatorship of the project will be handled by Metal Energy, as per the agreement, and they are planning a 10,000 metre follow-up drill program starting in June of this year.

 CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "This inaugural drilling program successfully confirmed the presence of nickel mineralization and extended known zones of mineralization. The market for sulphide nickel continues to be strong and it remains the right time to move this project forward for our shareholders. It is anticipated that Metal Energy's continued exploration funding as part of the earn-in agreement will continue to drive this project toward further discovery in 2022 for the benefit of all shareholders."

Figure 2 - Winter 2022 Drill Holes Within Manibridge Mineralization Shell (Looking West)

Table 1 - Winter 2022 Diamond Drill Hole Collar Data (UTM NAD83 Datum, Zone 14N)

DDHTarget AreaEasting (m)Northing (m)Elevation (m)Azimuth (˚North)Dip
(˚)		EOH (m)
MNB001Manibridge Mine5111456062665236272-71.5338
MNB002Manibridge Mine5108916062315236293.5-72.6352
MNB003Manibridge Mine5108546062210237292-72.5369
MNB004Manibridge Mine5107626062175236295-55.5272
MNB005Manibridge Mine5107236062083237298-53.0284
MNB006Manibridge Mine5109366061699244268-75.0735

 

About the Manibridge Project

Manibridge encompasses 4,368 hectares and is within the world-class Thompson Nickel Belt. The Project is 20 kilometers southwest of Wabowden, Manitoba, which has significant infrastructure and capacity that has supported previous exploration programs, including year-round highway access via Highway 6.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122464

