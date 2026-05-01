Canagold: New Polaris Gold-Antimony Project Recognized as a Priority Project by British Columbia

Canagold: New Polaris Gold-Antimony Project Recognized as a Priority Project by British Columbia

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSX: CCM,OTC:CRCUF) (OTCQB: CRCUF) (FSE: CANA) (the "Company" or "Canagold") is pleased to announce that the New Polaris Gold Antimony Project has been added to the Government of British Columbia ("the Province") list of priority major projects, as outlined in the Province's recent Look West economic update published on April 29, 2026.

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2026PREM0020-000479

The inclusion of New Polaris among the Province's priority projects underscores its strategic importance to British Columbia's economic growth, critical minerals development, and long-term resource security. The announcement forms part of a broader provincial initiative to accelerate approximately $88 billion in major project investments expected to generate tens of thousands of jobs across the province over the next several years.

The Province's priority projects list identifies key developments that will benefit from enhanced coordination across government agencies, streamlined permitting processes, and increased regulatory certainty. These measures are designed to advance responsible resource development while maintaining strong environmental standards and meaningful Indigenous engagement.

"Being recognized as a priority project by the Government of British Columbia is a significant milestone for New Polaris," said Catalin Kilofliski, Canagold's CEO. "This designation highlights the project's potential to contribute to regional economic development, create high-quality jobs, and support the responsible production of gold and critical minerals."

The New Polaris Project is one of 17 new projects added to the Province's priority list as part of its strategy to strengthen economic resilience, diversify trade, and position British Columbia as a leading supplier of responsibly developed natural resources.

Through the Look West strategy, the Province aims to secure up to $200 billion in private-sector investment by 2035, while accelerating timelines for major projects and expanding skilled trades training to support development.

The addition of New Polaris to this list is expected to enhance project momentum by facilitating more efficient regulatory processes and reinforcing its importance within British Columbia's mining and critical minerals sector. Priority status also signals strong government support for advancing projects that deliver long-term economic benefits, including increased provincial revenues that help fund public services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Canagold remains committed to advancing the New Polaris Project in a responsible and sustainable manner, working collaboratively with Indigenous partners, local communities, and stakeholders.

About Canagold

Canagold Resources Ltd. is an advanced development company dedicated to advancing the New Polaris Project through feasibility, permitting, and production stages. Additionally, Canagold aims to expand its asset base by acquiring advanced projects, positioning itself as a leading project developer. With a team of technical experts, the Company is poised to unlock substantial value for its shareholders.

"Catalin Kilofliski"

For further information, please contact:

Catalin Kilofliski, Chief Executive Officer
Canagold Resources Ltd
Catalin@canagoldresources.com
Tel: (604)-685-9700

www.canagoldresources.com

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295407

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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