Canadian Oil Sands Production Expected to Grow for 25th Straight Year, Reaching New Record

Potential shift towards new construction adds upside to longer-term outlook, S&P Global Energy analysis says

Canadian oil sands production is expected to average a record 3.5 million barrels per day in 2026 a 100,000 bd (3%) increase from the previous year, according to the latest S&P Global Energy 10-year production outlook. Production is expected to reach 3.9 million bd by the early 2030s.

S&P Global Energy

Since 2001, when annual output was just 300,000 b/d, production has grown every year except for COVID-19-related impacts in 2020.

The bulk of 2026 production growth is expected to once again come from optimization of existing facilities. However, the potential for a renewed appetite for capacity additions via new construction projects is adding additional upside to the longer-term outlook, the analysis says.

Most of today's installed oil sands production capacity is the result of construction between 2009 to 2018, with construction of new facilities being rare since then.

"The Canadian oil sands has proven to be a resilient source of supply despite periods of low oil prices, regional price volatility and uncertainty over future Canadian energy and climate policy," said Kevin Birn, Chief Canadian Oil Markets Analyst, S&P Global Energy. "The question today is not whether the oil sands will continue to grow, but rather how much additional growth could come should new projects once again come forward."

Developments contributing to the sense of optimism include announced plans for expanded pipeline export capacity; the clarification, reduction and extension of carbon pricing to 2040; commitments to accelerate reviews for projects deemed in the national interest; and potential changes to fiscal terms for new oil sands projects.

Canadian energy production is also increasingly being seen as a source of national security and economic growth amid the deteriorating trade relationship between Canada and the United States over the past 18 months, the analysis says.

"The degree of alignment to drive upstream growth between the Canadian Federal and Provincial governments has not been seen in more than a decade," said Birn. "The fresh focus on eliminating uncertainties to accelerate investment could set the stage for a return to new construction and greater growth."

Nevertheless, new construction projects are more capital-intensive and require longer lead times, and important details remain to be determined.

The competitiveness of future projects, and the appetite from shareholders to investment will be critical determinants about what type of upside could emerge. The details of the final implementation agreement related to the Canada-Alberta Memorandum of Understanding that is expected on November 15, 2026, between the governments of Alberta, Canada, and the oil sands industry will be telling, the analysis says.

The current S&P Global Energy outlook expects production levels to roughly plateau after reaching 3.9 million b/d in the early 2030s. The growing optimism, however, creates the potential for an acceleration of growth should new projects advance.

"Looking at past proposed projects that did not advance, and how they have likely evolved, S&P Global Energy estimates that there is nearly half a million barrels per day of incremental production capacity that could come forward beyond what is currently in the outlook," said Celina Hwang, Director, Canadian Crude Oil Markets, S&P Global Energy. "This estimate is what we expect would be the most attractive and expedient projects. Given the right conditions and time, the potential could be greater."

Media Contacts:

Suzanne Mount
S&P Global Energy
suzanne.mount@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Energy

At S&P Global Energy, our comprehensive view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make superior decisions and create long-term, sustainable value. Our four core capabilities are: Platts for pricing and news; CERA for research and advisory; Horizons for energy expansion and sustainability solutions; and Events for industry collaboration.

S&P Global Energy is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise, and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape. Learn more at www.spglobal.com/energy.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canadian-oil-sands-production-expected-to-grow-for-25th-straight-year-reaching-new-record-302892936.html

SOURCE S&P Global Energy

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SPGINYSE:SPGIfintech investing
SPGI
The Conversation (0)
KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market... Keep Reading...

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in... Keep Reading...
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17... Keep Reading...

Cann-IS Capital Corp. Announces Qualifying Transaction with Leading European CBD/Hemp Company

Cann-Is Capital Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV:NIS.P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding engagement agreement with CWE European Holdings Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of Canada (“CWE”), pursuant to which the Corporation will acquire all of the issued and... Keep Reading...

Antares Pharma Reports Q4 and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. As quoted in the press release: The Company reported total revenue of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $123.9 million for the year ended December... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sankamap Expands Exploration Footprint at Fauro as Systematic Prospecting Advances and New Gold Targets Emerge

NevGold Defines Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Including Key Feeder Structures at Nutmeg Mountain Gold Project, Idaho

SAGA Metals Advances Radar Project to Stage 2 RCL Optimization Targeting First High-Purity Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products

TomaGold Unveils the Growing Scale of Berrigan Deep

Related News

precious metals investing

Mining's Next Elite Teams? Three Young Leaders Weigh In

base metals investing

Sankamap Expands Exploration Footprint at Fauro as Systematic Prospecting Advances and New Gold Targets Emerge

precious metals investing

NevGold Defines Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Including Key Feeder Structures at Nutmeg Mountain Gold Project, Idaho

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Advances Radar Project to Stage 2 RCL Optimization Targeting First High-Purity Titanium, Vanadium and Iron Products

precious metals investing

TomaGold Unveils the Growing Scale of Berrigan Deep

precious metals investing

Brixton Drills 58 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq and 17.6 m of 1.47 g/t AuEq in the Glenfiddich Zone at Camp Creek, Thorn Project

base metals investing

CoTec and Copper Intelligence Finalise Joint Venture Shareholder Agreement to Target Processing of Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo