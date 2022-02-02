Energy Investing News
Canadian Natural Resources Limited is providing an update on its 2021 sustainability reporting for Environmental, Social and Governance performance.Canadian Natural has been producing its sustainability report, the Stewardship Report to Stakeholders, since 2004 to report on our ongoing commitment to environmental performance, social responsibility and continuous improvement. This report provides a performance ...

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) ("Canadian Natural" or the "Company") is providing an update on its 2021 sustainability reporting for Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance.

Canadian Natural has been producing its sustainability report, the Stewardship Report to Stakeholders, since 2004 to report on our ongoing commitment to environmental performance, social responsibility and continuous improvement. This report provides a performance overview across the full range of Canadian Natural's operations in Western Canada, the UK portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

The Company aligns its reporting with recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the reporting framework from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Canadian Natural targets publication of its 2021 Stewardship Report to Stakeholders in Q3 2022. Canadian Natural's 2021 report will include third-party independent "reasonable assurance" on its scope 1 and 2 emissions (including methane emissions) and "limited assurance" on its scope 3 emissions.

Additionally, Canadian Natural will continue to outline its pathway to lower carbon emissions and its journey to achieve its goal of net zero GHG emissions in the oil sands. The report will display how Canadian Natural leverages technology and innovation to reduce its environmental footprint while ensuring safe, reliable, effective and efficient operations.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

