Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SXTY

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SXTY

Trading resumes in:

Company: Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd.

CSE Symbol: SXTY

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sixty North GoldCSE:SXTYGold Investing
SXTY:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Sixty North Gold

Sixty North Gold

Bringing the Mon Gold Project Back into Production

Bringing the Mon Gold Project Back into Production Keep Reading...
Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of Gold

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill - Multiple High-Grade Zones of GoldDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
"Black swan" text with downward arrow on red background.

Gold Boom, AI Bubble and Black Swans: Where is the Risk?

A mounting artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, overvalued markets and resource nationalism are among the issues experts at the 51st New Orleans Investment Conference flagged for investors heading into 2026. With the ongoing precious metals bull market sending gold and silver prices to fresh... Keep Reading...
Hand pointing at AI brain icon over coins with a rising graph line.

Is the AI Arms Race Bolstering Demand for Gold?

The gold price has been trading at record highs above US$4,000 per ounce since October. As top tech companies like NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) battle for AI supremacy, investors are wondering if this arms race is boosting the rush to gold. Gold is an... Keep Reading...
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Gold, Silver Upside "Wide Open," Hard Assets Heating Up

Byron King, editor at Paradigm Press, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying their drivers are intact despite the recent price pullback. He also discusses the growing importance of "military metals" like rare earths and antimony.Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Chris Temple, uranium symbol and gold bars.

Chris Temple: Gold Game Has Changed, Stocks to Load Up on Now

Chris Temple, founder, editor and publisher of the National Investor, shares his thoughts on gold, noting that the narrative for the yellow metal has changed for the better.He also discusses the US government's recent focus on fast tracking and funding mining projects.Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Apollo Silver Grants Incentive RSUs

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Standard Lithium to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

VVC - Strategic Exit of Gloria Copper Project in Mexico

Related News

Lithium Investing

Ganfeng Chairman’s Forecast Sparks Lithium Price Surge in China

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Grants Incentive RSUs

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Strategic Exit of Gloria Copper Project in Mexico

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports First Drill Hole at Trapper North Zone of Radar Property Intercepts Extensive Oxide

Oil and Gas Investing

Record Gas Production Milestone Achieved