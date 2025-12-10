Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SMN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SMN

Trading resumes in:

Company: Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SMN

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sun Summit Minerals
SMN:CC
Sun Summit Minerals
The Conversation (0)
Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN)

Sun Summit Minerals

Advancing district-scale gold and copper projects in British Columbia.

Advancing district-scale gold and copper projects in British Columbia.
Sun Summit Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $7 Million

Sun Summit Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $7 Million

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 50,000,000 charity flow-through shares of the Company (each, a "Charity FT Share") at a price of $0.14 per... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Drills Strongest Interval to Date at the Creek Zone: 81.0 Meters of 4.80 g/t Gold from 26 Meters Downhole, Including 14.0 Meters of 19.81 g/t Gold at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Sun Summit Drills Strongest Interval to Date at the Creek Zone: 81.0 Meters of 4.80 g/t Gold from 26 Meters Downhole, Including 14.0 Meters of 19.81 g/t Gold at the JD Project, Toodoggone District, B.C.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining assay results from all 2025 drilling at the Creek Zone, JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. Drill hole CZ-25-021 returned the... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Reports Significant High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Mineralization from Rock Samples Across the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Reports Significant High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper Mineralization from Rock Samples Across the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from rock samples collected during a project-wide geological mapping and prospecting program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending and presenting at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place November 2–5, 2025 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.Niel Marotta,... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program has been completed at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").The Theory Project... Keep Reading...
Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

Diamond Drill Program Has Commenced in the Timmins Area

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario December 9, 2025 TheNewswire - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on a 500-meter hole in Carnegie Township near Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The drill... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

Prismo Metals Announces Continuance into British Columbia

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, December 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that it has continued out of the jurisdiction of Canada under the Canada Business Corporations Act into the... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel (CSE:TN)

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Announces Rodren Drilling has Commenced Drilling at the Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Northwestern, Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Rodren Drilling Ltd. has formally commenced drilling at the Company's 100% - owned Kenbridge Nickel Copper Cobalt Project, Kenora Mining District, Sioux Narrows,... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Provides Corporate Update on Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Provides Corporate Update on Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 9, 2025, the Company and Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift") are moving ahead with a fully funded and fully permitted January 2026 deep drill program designed to evaluate a... Keep Reading...
Noble Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Noble Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Engages Investor Relations Consultant

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 8, 2025 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB.PK:NLPXF) announces adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement and engagement of Investor Relations Consultant. Shareholder Rights Plan... Keep Reading...

