Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SLVR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: SLVR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Silver Tiger Metals Inc.

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

CANADA CARBON COMPLETES THIRD DRILLING CAMPAIGN ON ASBURY GRAPHITE PROPERTY

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Sankamap Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report