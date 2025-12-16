Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PEMC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PEMC

Trading resumes in:

Company: pacific empire minerals corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: PEMC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pacific Empire Announces Appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Mr. Chris Tucker to the Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Tucker holds a Bachelor of Science (Environment) from...
Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide a corporate and exploration update on its Trident and Pinnacle projects. Over the past decade Pacific Empire has operated under the "Prospect...
Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 6,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") of the Company at a price of $0.08 per WC unit for up to $480,000 and up to 6,500,000 Flow Through units...
CEO Resignation

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced CEO Resignation
Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that following management changes announced on 26 October 2025, it has today issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 additional performance rights ("Performance Rights") to PresidentChief Executive Officer, Mr Nicholas Kwong under the Company's...
Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG,OTC:RMIOF) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company"). In advance of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") scheduled for January 16, 2026, Romios's new CEO Kevin Keough is pleased to recap for the benefit of shareholders...
FPX Nickel Reports on 2025 Community Investment and Bursary Programs

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an end-of-year update on community investment initiatives. FPX is committed to positively contributing to the communities where we operate through investments in programs or organizations that address...
Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter Pit

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter Pit

