Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NAU

Trading resumes in:

Company: Nevgold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NAU

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/06/c8696.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

