Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Trending Press Releases

‘Lighthorse’ Gold Discovery at Pinjin: Thick, High-grade Gold Intercepted at New Greenfields Find

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

First Helium Spuds 7-15 Exploration Well

Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility

Funding of up to C$1.3 million through Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

New Murchison Gold Limited

NMG:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

World Resource Outlook 2025

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MFL

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MFL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Mawson Finland Limited

TSX-Venture Symbol: MFL

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 am 2/13/2025

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mawson Finland LimitedMFL:CCTSXV:MFLBattery Metals Investing
MFL:CC
Mawson Finland Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Mawson Finland Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Mawson Finland (TSXV:MFL)

Mawson Finland Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Announces Brokered Private Placement for Up to C$5,000,000

Mawson Finland Announces Brokered Private Placement for Up to C$5,000,000

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Mawson Finland Limited (" Mawson " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MFL) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (the " Agent ") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with a "best efforts" private placement financing (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 from the issuance and sale of up to 2,631,579 common shares of the Company (each, a " Share ") at a price of C$1.90 per Share (the " Offering Price ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Begins 2025 Drill Program, Mobilizing Multiple Drill Rigs at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Begins 2025 Drill Program, Mobilizing Multiple Drill Rigs at Rajapalot

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MFL) is pleased to announce the mobilization of four diamond drill rigs, and a ‘base-of-till' (BOT) drilling rig to site, kicking-off the 2025 drill program at the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Mawson Passes the Verification Process for Sustainable Exploration in Finland

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MFL) is pleased to announce that Mawson Finland Limited's 100% owned Finnish subsidiary, Mawson Oy, through which the Rajapalot project is managed, has successfully, and with high marks for performance passed the verification process of Finnish Standard for Sustainable Exploration. The verification process was finalized during December 2024

The mining industry's sustainability is monitored and developed through the international Towards Sustainable Mining standard ("TSM"). The purpose of implementing the standard is to encourage industry to adopt and develop more responsible practices. Responsible Mining and Exploration tools, such as social, environmental and safety responsibility reporting, have been developed in collaboration with the Sustainable Mining Network.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland Limited Identifies Compelling Soil Geochemical Targets for Follow-Up

Mawson Finland Limited Identifies Compelling Soil Geochemical Targets for Follow-Up

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce new soil geochemical results from the Company's wholly-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (see Figures 1 to 3 in Schedule "A" hereto

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mawson Finland CEO Ms. Noora Ahola Awarded as the Female Director of the Year in Lapland

Mawson Finland CEO Ms. Noora Ahola Awarded as the Female Director of the Year in Lapland

Mawson Finland Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MFL) is pleased to announce that our CEO Ms. Noora Ahola has been recognized with the prestigious Female Director of the Year award, a testament to her exceptional leadership and impact in the Lapland region of Finland. The award was presented to Ms. Ahola on December 10th 2024

The Lapland Chamber of Commerce award recognizes Ms. Ahola's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence. The criteria for the award state that Ahola has promoted the future of Lapland's business community both in the Mining Committee and in the Boards of the Lapland Chamber of Commerce and Board of the Finnish Mining Association. She is an active, constructive and positive female leader.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Avenira Limited (AEV:AU) has announced Termination of Aleees License and Technology Agreement

Download the PDF here.

Coniagas Grants Stock Options

Coniagas Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 11, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted stock options to its directors to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company.  The stock options are exercisable for a term of three years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share.  All stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and are exercisable immediately.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Strategic Partnership to Advance Lithium Processing

Lithium Universe Ltd Strategic Partnership to Advance Lithium Processing

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with La Corporation de l'Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal (Polytechnique Montreal).

Highlights

- Collaboration in lithium processing with renowned local University

- Build local Canadian expertise in battery materials

- Enhance education, training, and research in critical mineral industry in Canada

- Drive innovation in engineering solutions for sustainability

- Promote student and faculty practical experience in lithium industry

- Support the onshoring of the lithium battery supply chain in Canada

Lithium Universe Limited and Polytechnique Montreal have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing lithium processing technologies and strengthening the local supply chain for critical battery materials in Canada. The collaboration, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, seeks to enhance education, research, and innovation in areas of mutual interest, with a primary focus on building Canadian expertise in the lithium battery sector.

About Polytechnique Montreal

Polytechnique Montreal is one of Canada's leading engineering schools, renowned for its research and innovation in applied sciences and technology. Located in Montreal, Quebec, it is affiliated with the Universite de Montreal and serves as a hub for multidisciplinary research and development. Polytechnique's commitment to addressing global challenges, including sustainability and energy transition, aligns closely with LU7's mission to support the advancement of critical materials for clean energy. With a focus on academic excellence and technological innovation, Polytechnique provides a dynamic environment for students, researchers, and industry partners to collaborate and drive impactful solutions.

Key Objectives of the Partnership

The primary aim of the partnership is to enhance local expertise and innovation in Canada. This involves developing and strengthening capabilities in lithium processing through various initiatives such as joint research, innovation projects, and educational programs. Specifically, the focus will be on building local expertise in lithium processing tailored for the battery industry and conducting research to innovate in lithium processing technologies.

Another crucial objective is education and talent development. The partnership seeks to foster educational growth by offering numerous opportunities including internships, fellowships, co-ops, and joint academic projects. This effort is geared towards supporting diversity, encouraging entrepreneurship, and incubating startups within the lithium battery sector.

Furthermore, strategic educational partnerships will be established to facilitate collaboration in the development and delivery of postgraduate and short courses. These partnerships will also encompass student placements and co-developed research projects, enhancing the educational landscape and practical experience in the field.

Lastly, the partnership underscores the importance of sustainability and commercialization. It aims to drive sustainable practices within the industry while also supporting the commercialization of new technologies. This initiative will help bolster Canada's role in the global energy transition by turning innovative research into marketready solutions.

This partnership is set to last for an initial term of five years, with the possibility for further collaboration through additional project agreements.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "It is a privilege to partner with this prestigious university as we ignite innovation and cultivate a thriving lithium battery industry in Canada. Together, we are committed to educational excellence and sustainable industry growth, shaping a future where Canadian expertise leads the global stage."

Polytechnique Director of the Office of Partnerships and Research Infrastructure, Augustin Brais said, "We are enthusiastic about this new, synergetic and innovative partnership that will enhance our educational and research mission towards a greener and more sustainable societal electrical energy future."



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Limited Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2333 at PDAC 2025 in Toronto, March 2-5

Metals Australia Limited Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2333 at PDAC 2025 in Toronto, March 2-5

Visit Metals Australia Limited (ASX: MLS) at Booth #2333 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Metals Australia Limited

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Starts Metallurgical Testwork at SGS Canada Inc

E-Power Starts Metallurgical Testwork at SGS Canada Inc

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start of metallurgical testwork on three samples from the Company's Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the Cote-Nord region of Québec. The objective of the testwork is to evaluate metallurgy on the samples targetting graphite concentrates > 95% graphite carbon ("Cg") with maximum flake size and recovery. Deliverables will include head characterizations including total carbon ("Ct") and Cg concentrations, size fraction analyses with flake size distributions, and Cg grade and composition concentrate. The results of the study will be used by E-Power to focus continued evaluation of the Tetepisca flake graphite property. The metallurgical testwork is being completed by SGS Canada Inc. at their Lakefield, Ontario facility.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MOU signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

MOU signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced MOU signed with Lafarge Canada Inc.

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Mawson Finland Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Mawson Finland Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Judicial Review

High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery

High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

Related News

oil and gas investing

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

Energy Investing

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Judicial Review

gold investing

High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery

uranium investing

High-Grade Mineralisation Identified at North Sweden Project

Gold Investing

Peter Grandich: Gold Miners Set to Print Cash as Price Hits New Highs

Resource Investing

Is Cash the Mining Industry's Most Valuable Resource?

Gold Investing

Top 10 Central Bank Gold Reserves

×