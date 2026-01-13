Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LMR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lomiko Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LMR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lomiko Metals

A Domestic Producer To Supply North America’s Critical Metals

A Domestic Producer To Supply North America’s Critical Metals Keep Reading...
Following Completion of Expansion Concept Studies HyProMag USA Advances Expansion to Three States Supporting a Path To Triple U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity by 2029

Completed concept studies for expansion of South Carolina and Nevada hubs, increasing total HyProMag USA magnet and alloy production from 1,552 metric tons NdFeB to 4,656 metric tons NdFeB per annum, supporting scalable U.S. manufacturing strategy and reinforcing momentum towards a planned U.S.... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to inform that Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) has issued on November 7th, 2025, the Mining Permit # 743, for the area 870.0111989, granted under the lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's News Release on September 12, 2025, it has closed the acquisition with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone,... Keep Reading...
Placement to Fund Further Investment in New Carbon

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Placement to Fund Further Investment in New CarbonDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Westport Announces Board of Directors Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces changes to its Board of Directors. Chair Dan Hancock, appointed to the Board in July 2017, retired from the Board,... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment MagIron Completes Purchase of Reynolds Pellet Plant

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 31, 2025, following its prior press release dated December 19, 2025.... Keep Reading...

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

SAGA Metals Mobilizes for Drilling at Radar Critical Minerals Project Targeting Completion of Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

