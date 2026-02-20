Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LGN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LGN

Trading resumes in:

Company: Logan Energy Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LGN

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/20/c5823.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints International Geothermal Leader Eirikur Bragason as Lead Project Manager

Bragason has held senior leadership roles in 650 mW+ of Geothermal Energy Infrastructure Deployment Totalling ~$3.3b, Including the World's Largest Geothermal Power Plant, Hellisheidi in Iceland.Syntholene Energy CORP (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene"), announces... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

1911 Gold Announces US$30 Million Credit Facility with Auramet International

Happy Creek Announces Name Change to Fox Tungsten Ltd.

Steadright Critical Minerals: Advancing High-grade Mineral Assets in Morocco

Rapid Critical Metals: Visit us at PDAC 2026 Convention in Toronto this March at Booth 3142

