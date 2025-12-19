Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - HSLV

Trading resumes in:

Company: Highlander Silver Corp.

TSX Symbol: HSLV

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada..

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Highlander Silver Corp ComHSLV:CCCNSX:HSLVSilver Investing
HSLV:CC
The Conversation (0)

Highlander Silver Corp Com

Keep Reading...
Adam Wooldridge, CEO of Cobre

Cobre Uncovers "Higher-grade" Copper at Cosmos Target, Assay Results Expected February 2026

Cobre (ASX:CBE) has completed a drilling program at its Cosmos target in Botswana, where the company has uncovered a higher-grade mineralised zone compared to nearby Comet target, according to CEO Adam Wooldridge. “What's really come through as being very interesting at the Cosmos target is the... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Resources

Silver Dollar Resources

Keep Reading...
Silver bars on a graph background with a rising line chart.

First Majestic to Sell Del Toro Silver Mine to Sierra Madre in US$60 Million Deal

First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG,NYSE:AG) has agreed to sell its Del Toro silver mine in Mexico to Sierra Madre Gold and Silver (TSXV:SM,OTCQX:SMDRF) in a transaction valued at up to US$60 million.The Vancouver-based miner said on Wednesday (December 17) that it has entered into a definitive... Keep Reading...
John Rubino, gold and silver bars.

John Rubino: Silver's Breakout is Real, Price to Go "Much Higher"

John Rubino, who writes a newsletter on Substack, shares his thoughts on silver's impressive 2025 price rise, saying he thinks the metal could hit US$100 per ounce next year. "This is real, it's long overdue and it's nowhere near done yet," he saidDon’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Silver bar surrounded by shiny silver nuggets on a black background.

Top 5 Canadian Silver Stocks of 2025

Silver's strong performance in 2025 is drawing attention to silver-mining companies.During Q3, the silver price closed in on all-time highs, and has continued to soar since then, breaking past US$50 per ounce on October 9 and then past US$60 on December 9 on its way to setting a new all-time... Keep Reading...
Stacks of shiny silver bars labeled "FINE SILVER" and "999" purity.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2025

The silver price rose to new highs this year, breaking well above its previous record set in 1980, as strong safe-haven demand for precious metals aligned with tightening supply.Over the years, silver supply has tightened alongside broadening industrial use, particularly in electronics and for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Related News

uranium investing

Denison and Skyharbour Finalize Saskatchewan Uranium JV Deal

energy investing

Trump Media Strikes US$6 Billion Merger With TAE Technologies to Enter Fusion Energy

Tech Investing

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

Gold Investing

More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali

Agriculture Investing

SHP Secures 25km Copper-Gold Corridor in Sweden

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Taruga Minerals Climbs on Acquisition of Gold-Copper Projects

Oil and Gas Investing

Oil and Gas Market Forecast: Top Trends for Oil and Gas in 2026