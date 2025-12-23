Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GASX

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - GASX

Trading resumes in:

Company: NG Energy International Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GASX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:00 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2025/23/c9644.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

5 Biggest ASX Oil and Gas Stocks of 2026

Oil and gas are key energy fuels, and ASX-listed oil and gas stocks could benefit from their price moves. For the most part, 2025 was a volatile year for both the oil and gas markets. In the first half of the year, oil prices posted moderate gains, spurred on by rising tensions in the Middle... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

- Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the first load...
CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, December 22, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is...
CHARBONE Delivers its First Load of Clean UHP Hydrogen in Ontario

- Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of the first load...
CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

CHARBONE livre son premier chargement d'hydrogene propre UHP en Ontario

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 22 décembre 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz...
2026 silhouette with oil rigs and a vivid sunset background.

Oil and Gas Market Forecast: Top Trends for Oil and Gas in 2026

The oil and gas market was punctuated by volatility in 2025. Oil prices softened as supply outpaced demand and inventories built. Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped in late 2025, with Brent dipping below US$60 per barrel and WTI hovering at US$55.Production increases from...

Brunswick Exploration Closes Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of $2.1 M

Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces New CEO Investment

International Lithium Corp. Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market

