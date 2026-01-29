Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELE

Trading resumes in:

Company: Elemental Royalty Corporation

TSX-Venture Symbol: ELE

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 12:43:06 pm

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

ELE:CC
