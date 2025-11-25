Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DBG

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DBG

Trading resumes in:

Company: Doubleview Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: DBG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 1:15 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Doubleview GoldDBG:CCTSXV:DBGCopper Investing
DBG:CC
The Conversation (0)
Three copper bars.

ASX Copper Mining Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Copper prices have been volatile in 2025, fueled by economic uncertainty from an ever-changing US trade policy and strong supply and demand fundamentals. The International Copper Study Group, the leading copper market watcher, reported an apparent refined copper surplus of 94,000 tonnes through... Keep Reading...
Traffic light with green signal against a cloudy blue sky.

Harmony Greenlights US$1.75 Billion Eva Copper Mine Buildout

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY,JSE:HAR) announced that it has approved development of its Eva Copper project in Queensland after completing an updated feasibility study, with an estimated capital of US$1.75 billion across a three-year window.The South African miner said Monday (November24) that... Keep Reading...
Critical Mineral Resources

Diamond Core Rig Arrived on Site

Critical Mineral Resources plc (“CMR”, “Company”) is delighted to announce the arrival of its diamond core drilling rig at Agadir Melloul, marking a major step forward that puts the project in an excellent position to accelerate drilling activity. The team is now focused on commissioning the rig... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Exploration

Copper Quest Exploration

Keep Reading...
Critical Mineral Resources

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Critical Mineral Resources plc (“CMR”, “Company”) is delighted to announce extremely encouraging results from its maiden core drilling programme at Agadir Melloul, confirming a significant new, shallow copper discovery and establishing the foundations for a potential district scale sediment... Keep Reading...
Nick Hodge, gold bars.

Nick Hodge: Copper is My Top 2026 Pick, but Gold, Silver Run Not Done

Nick Hodge, publisher at Digest Publishing, is most bullish on copper and uranium in 2026, but also believes gold and silver prices have further to go despite recent gains. "We are in the middle of a precious metals bull market," he said. "Silver hasn't had its day yet, so I think that's a... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Silver Dollar Samples Up to 2,753 g/t AgEq in Underground Sampling Campaign at its La Joya Silver Project

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - HSTR

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Dollar Samples Up to 2,753 g/t AgEq in Underground Sampling Campaign at its La Joya Silver Project

uranium investing

Canada, India Close to Resuming Uranium Trade After Diplomatic Freeze

Rare Earth Investing

WA1 Resources’ Luni Niobium Asset Gains Major Project Status

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - HSTR

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Exploration Update at Flagship, Copper Dome Project

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement