Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CZZL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cboe CA Exchange Symbol: CZZL

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands Corporation (CBOE:CZZL)

Cizzle Brands Corporation

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness

A Sports Nutrition Company Leading the Next Wave in Health and Wellness Keep Reading...
Cizzle Brands Expands Availability of CWENCH Hydration at all Fortinos Locations in Ontario

Approximately two months after the chain-wide launch of CWENCH's hydration mix powder in Fortinos stores (February of 2025), CWENCH Hydration™ is now fully represented at Fortinos with the addition of its ready-to-drink Tetra Pak® format at all Fortinos locations, strengthening the footprint of... Keep Reading...
Cizzle Brands Strengthens U.S. Footprint of CWENCH Hydration With Availability at United Supermarkets in Texas

The placement of CWENCH Hydration™ at United Supermarkets, a well-known chain of supermarkets in central and northern Texas, is part of Cizzle Brands' plan to strategically add to its U.S. presence in 2025. Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) ( the... Keep Reading...
Cizzle Brands Announces that All 134 Metro Locations in Ontario Will be Offering CWENCH Hydration Ready-to-Drink Beverages

The availability of CWENCH Hydration™ in its ready-to-drink format at all 134 Metro locations in Ontario follows only three months after the initial launch of CWENCH's Hydration Mix with Metro in its Ontario stores. Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (... Keep Reading...
Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

As a proud supporter of grassroots hockey across North America, Cizzle Brands is embracing this opportunity to further enhance its U.S. presence with brand visibility throughout the entire USA Hockey network by virtue of this multi-year sponsorship. Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL)... Keep Reading...
Cizzle Brands Adds to its Presence in Ontario with Placements of CWENCH Hydration in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy

The availability of CWENCH Hydration™ in Healthy Planet and Farm Boy, both of which are leading retailers in Ontario, will further enhance visibility and availability of the product as its market share continues to increase. Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTCQB: CZZLF)... Keep Reading...
Hanlim & Korean Government Fund Pathway to Clinical Trial

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Hanlim & Korean Government Fund Pathway to Clinical TrialDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Double helix DNA with word "ETFs" and biotech stock tickers.

5 Small-cap Biotech ETFs to Watch

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. When it comes to biotech ETFs, they give sector participants exposure to many biotech companies via one vehicle.ETFs are a popular choice as they allow investors to enter the market more safely... Keep Reading...
Invion Secures Expanded Photosoft Global Exclusive License

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Invion Secures Expanded Photosoft Global Exclusive LicenseDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
New Data from the Phase II ARCHER Trial Demonstrate CardiolRx Improves Heart Structure in Patients with Acute Myocarditis, Supporting Expansion Across Inflammatory Cardiac Conditions

Phase II ARCHER trial showed a significant reduction in left ventricular (LV) mass (p=0.0117) and improvements in multiple key cardiac MRI (CMR) measures of structural heart recovery in patients with acute myocarditis.Results provide clinical evidence that CardiolRx™ reduces inflammation-driven... Keep Reading...
Pink liquid being pipetted into rows of clear test tubes.

Transforming Disease Detection with AI-Driven Biological Insights

Artificial intelligence (AI) is fundamentally reshaping biotechnology and healthcare, unlocking the secrets hidden within complex biological data. Machine learning in genomics and proteomics is transforming how diseases are detected, monitored and treated. Central to this revolution are... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Broadly Protecting its Heart Drugs to Late 2040

Once issued, this new U.S. patent covers the use of CardiolRx™ and CRD-38 for a broad range of cardiac disorders, including atherosclerosis and heart failure, significantly expanding intellectual property protection in the world's largest pharmaceutical market.This allowance fortifies Cardiol's... Keep Reading...

