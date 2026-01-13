Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Canada Nickel Company Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: CNC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company

Delivering the Next Generation of Nickel

Delivering the Next Generation of Nickel
Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Significant Gold and Copper Potential at Oceania Project

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 24,000-hectare ("Ha") Fauro property ("Fauro"), located in the Shortland Islands, Western Province, Solomon Islands.Recent prospecting and geological mapping at the Meriguna Target... Keep Reading...
Questcorp and Riverside Make New Gold Discovery in Initial Drill Results from Luis Hill and Famosa Targets at Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Questcorp and Riverside Make New Gold Discovery in Initial Drill Results from Luis Hill and Famosa Targets at Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") along with its partner Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY0) ("Riverside"), is pleased to announce a new discovery of potential Carlin-like gold mineralization at the... Keep Reading...
Further Board Changes and Orion Update

Further Board Changes and Orion Update

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Further Board Changes and Orion UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a diamond drilling program on its Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project ("Burchell", the "Project" or the "Property"), located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The program... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i"), a Florida-based firm, to provide comprehensive corporate marketing... Keep Reading...
Anteros Metals Commences Drilling at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Commences Drilling at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario.Diamond drill rig at the Seagull Critical Minerals... Keep Reading...

