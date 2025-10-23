Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ATX

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ATX

Trading resumes in:

Company: ATEX Resources Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ATX

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 08:15 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/23/c0683.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep Reading...
Finger flipping block from "RESTART" to "START" on orange background.

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Barrick Mining's (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali has resumed operations for the first time in over nine months, following a court-ordered takeover by the West African nation’s military-led government, according to a Bloomberg report.The Loulo-Gounkoto complex had been shuttered... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

These Programs Support the Advancement of Tonopah West Towards the Permitting of an Exploration Decline to Enable Test Mining and the Extraction of a Bulk SampleHIGHLIGHTS:The Phase 2 hydrology program will consist of placing 5 additional piezometers, a dewatering well and a groundwater... Keep Reading...
Augustus Minerals

High stakes and blue sky as Augustus lines up for PNG golden prize

There’s a big play happening up in PNG with a potentially huge prize and the $9m ASX listed Augustus Minerals is in the thick of it. After years of dispute, court cases and controversy, the gold-rich Mt Kare project, that sits about 600kms north-west of Port Moresby, is about to be awarded to... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Tonopah West Technical Report

Blackrock Silver Announces Filing of Tonopah West Technical Report

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update, Tonopah West Silver-Gold Project" effective August 25, 2025, and dated October 22, 2025 (the... Keep Reading...
Rua Gold

Rua Gold

Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets spilling from a container onto a wooden surface.

Traceable Gold Production Linked to Regeneration Efforts in Abandoned Mines

Regeneration, a Washington-based public benefit company, is turning abandoned mine waste in the river valleys of Yukon and British Columbia into responsibly sourced gold. Founded out of the nonprofit Resolve, Regeneration uses advanced re-mining technology to extract remaining metals from... Keep Reading...

