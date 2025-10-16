Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ARA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ARA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Aclara Resources Inc.

TSX Symbol: ARA

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 10:07:09 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada..

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/16/c8558.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ARA:CA
Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA)

Aclara Resources

Environmentally Sustainable Rare Earth Element Extraction with a Transformative Proprietary Process

Aclara Secures Funding from Corfo's Innovation High-Tech Program for Artificial Intelligence Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that its Chilean subsidiary, REE Uno, has been awarded a research, development and innovation grant of US$ 730,000 from the Innovation Management Division of the Chilean Economic Development Agency ("CORFO") to... Keep Reading...
Aclara Receives Support from the U.S. Department of Commerce

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it is working with the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration, through its SelectUSA program, to conduct a study aimed at identifying the optimal site for Aclara's planned separation... Keep Reading...
Toronto Stock Exchange, Aclara Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Ramon Barua, Chief Executive Officer, Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara Resources" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock... Keep Reading...
Aclara Announces Update on its Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the completion of a conceptual engineering study for its rare earths ("REE") separation project, currently being developed by its U.S.-based subsidiary, Aclara Technologies. The separation flowsheet concept, based... Keep Reading...
Update Regarding the Penco Module Permitting Process

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or "Company") (TSX:ARA) informs that the evaluation process of the Penco Module's Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") continues and has now formally received from the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") the consolidated report with the observations and... Keep Reading...
