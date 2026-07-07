Canada One Completes Phase One Exploration at Copper Dome

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE,OTC:COMCF) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update following the 2026 Phase 1 exploration program conducted at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.
2026 PHASE 1 FIELD PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
- Crews established 16 field stations with full metadata across the property, systematically documenting geological observations to contextualize mineral showings in relation to property-scale and regional geology.
- A total of 12 rock samples were collected during the first phase of exploration and have been delivered to the laboratory for analysis.
- Detailed 1:5,000-scale geological and alteration mapping across the Boundary Zone and Friday Creek targets
- Continued prospecting of underexplored areas of the property, including the Copper Dome South and Copper Dome East zones.
Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of the Company, commented: "We are excited about the first phase of the 2026 exploration program. Advancing our understanding of the mineral systems at Copper Dome is key to guiding our systematic, multi-phase field programs. This work represents a strong start to the 2026 field season and will help inform subsequent exploration phases."
Exploration Summary
Crews completed the Phase 1 field program at the Copper Dome Project, with work focused on systematic geological mapping, prospecting, and the refinement of known mineralized zones.
During the program, 16 field stations were established across the property, with full metadata collected at each site to support consistent geological interpretation and property-scale context. A total of 12 rock samples were collected and submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Kamloops for analysis.
Detailed 1:5,000-scale geological and alteration mapping was completed across the Boundary Zone and Friday Creek targets, providing improved definition of lithological contacts, alteration patterns, and mineralized trends. Field crews also continued prospecting in underexplored areas of the property, including the Copper Dome South and Copper Dome East zones.
Work at the Friday Creek showing focused on delineating surface mineralization and improving geological understanding of the system. Efforts were focused on zones where chalcopyrite stringers, mineralized breccia cement, and bornite clots and stringers were observed on surface during the 2025 field season (see Figure 2 from 2025 field program).
Historical and newly identified geological features were documented to support ongoing interpretation and target generation for future exploration phases.
Figure 1: Overview map of the Copper Dome project sowing sample and data stations as well as project infrastructure.
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Figure 2: Rock sample (2025JG0197), collected from the Friday Creek Zone during the 2025 field program, comprising a diorite intrusion exhibiting K-feldspar-biotite alteration and internal brecciation, hosting semi-massive bornite mineralization with associated stringers.
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All rock samples collected from the 2026 fieldwork program are pending and were submitted to ALS Geochemistry - Kamloops to be analyzed for gold and platinum group elements (50 g fire assay), and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ME-MS61).
About The Copper Dome Project
Copper Dome is located in the lower Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining districts. The Project directly adjoins Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine to the north, which the company reports as having Proven and Probable Reserves of ~367 Mt at 0.25 % Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, and 0.69 g/t Ag (Hudbay Minerals Inc., 2023). Multiple mineralized zones have been identified across the Property, with historical drilling confirming high-grade copper associated with northeast-trending structures similar to those hosting mineralization at Copper Mountain.
The technical and scientific information regarding the adjacent Copper Mountain Mine is sourced from Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s published reports. Mineralization at Copper Mountain should not be considered indicative of the mineralization on the Copper Dome Project.
The Copper Dome Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling year-round access, cost-efficient exploration, and a stable, low-risk jurisdiction.
Historical Work Completed
- Geophysics: 51 km of induced polarization (IP); airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) coverage over ~50% of the Property
- Sampling: 2,253 soils and 378 rocks collected
- Drilling: 8,900+ m of diamond drilling
- Trenching: Over 1 km excavated
With a five-year drill permit in place, the Company is focused on advancing the Project toward drill-ready target definition.
Reference:
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (2023). NI 43-101 Technical Report — Updated Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Estimate, Copper Mountain Mine, Princeton, British Columbia. Effective date: December 1, 2023. Qualified Person: Olivier Tavchandjian, Ph.D., P.Geo.
About Canada One
Canada One Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on copper-the critical metal powering the global energy transition. The Company advances projects from discovery through resource definition with disciplined data-driven exploration and responsible practices. Its flagship Copper Dome Project, near Princeton, British Columbia, targets a porphyry copper-gold system in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Canada One aims to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders and local communities.
Acknowledgement
Canada One acknowledges the Copper Dome Project is located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We recognize and respect their cultural heritage and relationship to the land, honoring their past, present and future.
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Historical Sampling
The sampling was done to the standards of the time and is considered "historical" in nature and is not NI43-101 compliant and cannot be relied upon. The results are listed here to show why the Company is interested in this area. Future work and drilling may not repeat similar results.
Contact Us
For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.canadaonemining.com, or contact the Company by email at info@canadaonemining.com, or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Canada One Mining Corp.
Peter Berdusco
President
Chief Executive Officer
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
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