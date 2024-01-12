Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Canada Nickel Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Highlights

  • Samsung SDI to invest US$18.5 million and acquire approximately 15.6 million shares of Canada Nickel, becomes an 8.7% shareholder
  • Samsung SDI granted the right to purchase a 10% equity interest in the Crawford project for US$100.5 million upon a final construction decision
  • Samsung SDI will be granted certain offtake rights to the Crawford project's nickel-cobalt products subject to the completion of the 10% equity investment in the Crawford project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered today into a Subscription Agreement with Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. ("Samsung SDI") to make a US$18.5 million investment in Canada Nickel at a price of C$1.57 per Common Share. Upon closing of the private placement contemplated in the Subscription Agreement, Samsung SDI will own approximately 15.6 million shares of the common shares of Canada Nickel, representing approximately 8.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis.

"We are very pleased to welcome Samsung SDI as an investor and project partner with Canada Nickel," said Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel. "As we advance the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, it is critical to form long-term partnerships with companies that truly understand how crucial this production is for electric vehicle supply chains across North America and Europe . As one of the world's leading electric vehicle battery manufacturers, Samsung SDI not only understands our vital role in these supply chains, but also believes in Canada Nickel's vision for responsible, large scale, net-zero carbon nickel production. Together, our companies are paving the way for a more sustainable future."

"We are pleased to partner with Canada Nickel through this opportunity," said Ikhyeon Kim, Executive Vice President of Samsung SDI. "We look forward to working with Canada Nickel to contribute to the growing battery manufacturing industry through this partnership."

Samsung SDI is a manufacturer of rechargeable batteries for the IT industry, automobiles, and energy storage systems ("ESS"), as well as cutting-edge materials used to produce semiconductors and displays. Samsung SDI's executive managers and staff members focus efforts to develop the next generation's growth drivers in order to secure Samsung SDI's place as a creative leader in the energy and materials industry.

Subscription Agreement and Investor Rights Agreement

The Subscription Agreement and the Investor Rights Agreement contain certain customary terms and conditions. Samsung SDI will have a pro rata right in any future issuance of Common Shares or any securities that are or may become convertible, exchangeable or exercisable into Common Shares to maintain its shareholding as long as it holds 7.5% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

Project Investment and Offtake Rights

At closing of the private placement, Canada Nickel will grant to Samsung the right to purchase a 10% equity interest in the Crawford project for US$100.5 million , exercisable upon a final construction decision. By exercising this right, Samsung SDI will have the right to 10% of the nickel-cobalt production from the Crawford project over the life of mine and the right to an additional 20% of Crawford's nickel-cobalt production for 15 years extendable by mutual agreement. The offtake rights will be based on mutually agreed terms.

The closing of the private placement and related agreements is subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and is targeted to close on or about January 31, 2024 .

Advisors

Cutfield Freeman, Deutsche Bank, Harp Capital, and Scotiabank acted as financial advisors to Canada Nickel.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:
Mark Selby , CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of Crawford; potential size of carbon storage facilities and ability to be a net negative carbon footprint; mineral resource estimates and mineral reserve estimates; ability to realize on projected economic estimates, including EBITDA, NPV, IRR, all-in sustaining costs, free cash flow and C1 cash costs; scale, capital costs, operating costs and life of mine projections; potential to commercialize the IPT Carbonation process; timing of receipt of permits and commencement of construction and initial production; eligibility for Canadian federal refundable tax credits; the ability to sell marketable materials; strategic plans, including future exploration and development results; and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-receives-equity-investment-from-samsung-sdi-302033576.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/12/c3149.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Completes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units & Announces Agnico Eagle as an Investor

Canada Nickel Completes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units & Announces Agnico Eagle as an Investor

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel to receive flow through funding of $34.7 million
  • Agnico Eagle to become a 12% shareholder

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has completed a brokered private placement consisting of 19,600,000 units of the Company (the " Flow-Through Units ") at a price of C$1.77 per Flow-Through Unit, with each unit consisting of one flow-through common share of the Company and 0.35 of one flow-through common share purchase Warrant (the " Warrant "), as more particularly described below, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$34,692,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it acquired 19,600,000 units ("Units") of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV: CNC) ("Canada Nickel") at a price of $1.18 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $23,128,000 from several sellers that acquired the Units in connection with an offering of flow-through Units by Canada Nickel (the "Share Purchases"). Each Unit was comprised of one common share of Canada Nickel (a "Common Share") and 0.35 of one common share purchase warrant of Canada Nickel (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.77 at any time prior to December 29, 2026 subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Provides Financing Update

Canada Nickel Provides Financing Update

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has extended the repayment date of the US$12 million loan facility announced September 18, 2023 with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") to January 18, 2024 by agreeing to issue 350,000 one year common share purchase warrants with a strike price of $1.19 per share and pay an extension fee of 1.5% of the repayment amount of US$185,519 .  The loan will carry an interest rate of 1.25% per month for the extension period. The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The extension is also subject to TSX-V approval.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Files Bankable Feasibility Study For its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel Files Bankable Feasibility Study For its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF), has filed a Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") for its wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford") located in Timmins, Ontario, Canada . The BFS is available on www.sedarplus.ca and on www.canadanickel.com .  The BFS, titled, "Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study" was independently prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), in accordance with National Instrument 43-101  - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as previously announced in a news release dated October 12, 2023 .

Canada Nickel Company Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Crawford, located in the Timmins nickel district, is the world's second largest nickel reserve1. Once in production, it is also expected to become one of Canada's largest carbon storage facilities and be a net negative contributor of CO 2 over the project life.

The previously announced highlights from the Crawford BFS are listed below (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

Crawford 2023 BFS Highlights

  • Robust economics
    • After-tax, $2.5 billion NPV 8% and 17.1% IRR; increasing to $2.6 billion NPV 8% and 18.3% IRR with projected Carbon Capture and Storage tax credits.
  • Large initial mineral reserve anchored by significantly larger mineral resource
    • Proven & Probable reserves of 3.8 million tonnes contained nickel from 1.7 billion tonnes ore grading 0.22% nickel make Crawford the world's 2 nd largest nickel reserve[1]. Reserves are hosted in a Measured & Indicated resource which increased by 74% (compared to the 2022 resource estimate) to 6.0 million tonnes. With additional Inferred mineral resources of 3.7 million tonnes contained nickel, Crawford is the world's 2 nd largest nickel resource 1 .
  • Large scale, low cost, long-life
    • Annual average nickel production of 83 million pounds ( 38k tonnes) over a 41-year life, with production of 48 ktpa nickel, 0.8 ktpa cobalt, 13 koz palladium and platinum, 1.6 Mtpa iron and 76 ktpa chrome over 27-year peak period.
    • Net life-of-mine C1 cash cost of $0.39 /lb nickel (by-product basis) place Crawford in the first quartile of the cost curve 2 . The net AISC cost, on a by-product basis, is $1.54 /lb nickel.
    • Projected revenue exceeds $48 billion , or more than $1 billion annually over project life.
  • Significant improvement in recoveries from PEA
    • Nickel: 10% improvement life-of-mine (41% versus 37% used in PEA), and a 23% improvement in Phase I/Phase II compared to PEA (46% versus 37% in the PEA)
    • Improvements to life of mine recovery for Iron: 46%, Cobalt: 38%, and Chrome: 5%
  • Significant earnings and free cash flow generation
    • Projected annual EBITDA of $810 million and FCF of $540 million over peak period, annual EBITDA of $667 million and FCF of $431 million over project life
  • Minimization of carbon footprint
    • Minimal carbon footprint of 4.8 tonnes CO 2 / tonne of nickel in concentrate,2.3 tonnes CO 2 /tonne of nickel equivalent [2]("NiEq"); largely due to electrically powered mining fleet, including trolley-assist trucks, that are expected to reduce diesel consumption by over 40% compared to diesel powered equipment.
    • Implementation of the Company's proprietary IPT (In-Process Tailings) Carbonation process is anticipated to allow capture and storage of 1.5 million tonnes CO 2 annually during 27-year peak period, the bulk of which will be sold to third parties.
    • Anticipated net negative carbon footprint from carbon capture and storage capacity of 30 tonnes CO 2 / tonne of nickel after accounting for project footprint

Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel.

About Canada Nickel
Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:
Mark Selby , CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Non-IFRS measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures in this press release. The Company believes that these measures provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the project. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

Net C1 cash costs are the sum of operating costs (including all expenses related to stripping), net of by-product credits from cobalt, palladium, platinum, iron and chromium per pound of payable nickel. Net AISC (all in sustaining costs) are C1 cash costs plus royalties plus sustaining capital per pound of payable nickel. Sustaining and expansion capital are non-IFRS measures. Sustaining capital is defined as capital required to maintain operations at existing levels. Expansion capital is defined as capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations. Both measurements are used by management to assess the effectiveness of investment programs.

NSR (Net Smelter Return) includes gross revenues less refining costs. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, which comprise NSR less royalties and operating costs and for the purpose of the economic analysis assume all stripping costs following the initial construction period are expensed. Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of Crawford; potential size of carbon storage facilities and ability to be a net negative carbon footprint; mineral resource estimates and mineral reserve estimates; ability to realize on projected economic estimates, including EBITDA, NPV, IRR, all-in sustaining costs, free cash flow and C1 cash costs; scale, capital costs, operating costs and life of mine projections; potential to commercialize the IPT Carbonation process; timing of receipt of permits and commencement of construction and initial production; eligibility for Canadian federal refundable tax credits; the ability to sell marketable materials; strategic plans, including future exploration and development results; and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_____________________________

1

Source: Wood Mackenzie, Nickel Cost Service Q3 2023 data

2

Nickel equivalent using prices of $21,000/t Ni, $40,000/t Co, $1,350/oz Pd, $1,150/oz Pt, $325/t Fe (equivalent to $89/t iron    ore price) and $3,860/t Cr; metallurgical recoveries based on average of 41% Ni, 11% Co, 48% Pd, 22% Pt, 53% Fe, 28% Cr.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-files-bankable-feasibility-study-for-its-crawford-nickel-sulphide-project-301997379.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/24/c8653.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Expands High Grade, Near Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Canada Nickel Expands High Grade, Near Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Highlights

  • Assay results from 16 drillholes continue to confirm high-grade near-surface mineralization
  • Nine drillholes with intersections of higher-grade (above 1% nickel) mineralization
  • Hole TEX23-26 intersected 3 metres of 1.47% nickel within 13.5 metres of 0.82% nickel within 52.5 metres of 0.5% nickel
  • Hole TEX23-19 intersected 7 metres of 1.03% nickel within 40.0 metres of 0.69% nickel
  • High grade mineralization intersected in northern lens 470 metres from original high grade lens in the south area
  • Hole TXT23-32 intersected 10.5 metres of 0.95% nickel within 43.5 metres of 0.59% nickel within 292 metres of 0.31% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced assay results that indicate an expansion of high grade, near-surface nickel mineralization at the Texmont property located 36 kilometres south of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Awalé Announces New Gold Discovery on the Odienné Project

Awalé Announces New Gold Discovery on the Odienné Project

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new gold-copper discovery at the BBM Target within the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire. BBM is a significant new greenfield discovery for the Company and has excellent scope for rapid expansion. In addition to the new discovery, further significant results with visible gold have been returned for the Charger Target and new mineralization from the first two scout holes at the Lando Target, which lies 10km NW of the new BBM discovery and is associated with the same mineralized corridor (Figures 1 and 2).

BBM Discovery Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Grid Battery Metals Provides a Financial Update

Grid Battery Metals Provides a Financial Update

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - January 11, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that it has recently completed the sale of 100% of its holdings in Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") ( TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF ) for total net proceeds of over CAD$5 million to add to the Company's treasury.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Amends Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Amends Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement (the " Amendment Agreement ") dated January 8, 2024 in respect of the option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated May 25, 2023 (the " Effective Date ") with F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (" F3 ") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property (see SKRR news release dated May 26, 2023 ). The Clearwater West Property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares, located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pampa Metals Maps Second Zone of Porphyry Style Quartz-Vein Stockworks coincident with Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies at Piuquenes

Pampa Metals Maps Second Zone of Porphyry Style Quartz-Vein Stockworks coincident with Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies at Piuquenes

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CNSX:PM)(FRA:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has identified an additional zone of undrilled and outcropping porphyry related quartz-vein stockworks coincident with geophysical and geochemical anomalies at the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Piuquenes East Stockwork Zone

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Responds to US Supreme Court Decision to Deny Alaska's Petition

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports that the US Supreme Court has denied Alaska's petition to review its claims that the EPA veto of the Pebble Project was illegal. John Shively, CEO of its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") made the following statement regarding the decision

"While it is a disappointing decision, it is important to note that this is not a comment on the arguments put forward by the state. We have long stated our belief that the EPA has acted outside of its regulatory authority and that remains our position today. The legal issues raised by the state will now work their way through the federal courts. We will also evaluate our legal options in contesting the extraordinary steps the EPA has taken to preemptively stop the Pebble Project. Pebble is an important project for Alaska and the nation. It could create jobs for Alaskans, provide an economic catalyst for the state and provide a much-needed source of critical minerals for the long-term safety and security of the United States."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following update on its ongoing Syracuse HeliumNatural Gas Project in Kansas:

Successful Production Commencement at Durler 2-21

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

×