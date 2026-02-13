CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2026 RESULTS

Excluding significant items, quarterly earnings per common share of $0.36 (1)
Update regarding media speculation involving UK wealth management business; no assurance of transaction at valuations implied by market and transaction activity
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (Canaccord Genuity Group, the Company) (TSX: CF) today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter and nine-months ended December 31, 2025.
"Results for our third fiscal quarter reflected strong tailwinds for investment banking activity, particularly in Australia, where metals and mining markets were active amid record gold prices. This environment also contributed to higher transaction-based revenue in the Company's Canadian and Australian wealth management operations, supporting additional growth in client assets," said Dan Daviau, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. "During the quarter, we welcomed new colleagues in Australia following the completion of our acquisition of Wilsons Advisory, and subsequently, we completed our acquisition of CRC-IB, enhancing our capabilities in the renewable energy sector."
Third fiscal quarter and nine-months fiscal year-to-date highlights (adjusted):
(All dollar amounts are stated in thousands of Canadian dollars and on an adjusted basis excluding significant items(1) unless otherwise indicated)
- Third quarter revenue of $616.1 million, an increase of 36.5% over the same period in the prior fiscal year and the second highest quarterly revenue on record
- Nine-month fiscal year-to-date revenue of $1.6 billion, an increase of 21.9% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2025
- Global capital markets revenue of $300.8 million improved 42.8% year-over-year, primarily attributable to higher investment banking and commissions & fees revenue. Fiscal year-to-date revenue in this division improved by 21.9% year-over-year to $753.7 million
- Capital markets investment banking revenue increased 170.0% year-over-year to $154.3 million, with 59.2% of the increase driven by the Australian business, where metals and mining new issues accounted for the majority of capital-raising activity
- Global wealth management operations earned record quarterly revenue of $304.3 million and nine-month year-to-date revenue of $816.6 million, year-over-year improvements of 30.4% and 22.6% respectively. Third quarter growth in the Australian wealth management business reflects contributions from the acquisition of Wilsons Advisory
- Total client assets in our global wealth management division increased by 25.9% year-over-year to $144.8 billion. Growth reflects year-over-year increases of 24.7% in Canada, 15.6% in the UK & Crown Dependencies, and 114.0% in Australia
- Acquisition of Wilsons Advisory contributed approximately $6.7 billion of client assets(1) and $16.1 million of third quarter revenue in the Australian wealth management business
- Third quarter net income before taxes of $80.5 million, an increase of 102.5% or $40.8 million year-over-year
- Canaccord Genuity Group's global wealth management division contributed net income before taxes of $57.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, a year-over-year increase of 57.5%
- Canaccord Genuity Group's global capital markets division contributed third quarter net income before taxes of $51.5 million, an improvement of 248.2% or $36.7 million compared to the same period of last year
- Nine-month year-to-date net income before taxes of $173.7 million, an increase of 48.6% or $56.8 million compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2025
- Diluted earnings per common share for the third fiscal quarter of $0.36 per share, an increase of 111.8% from the same period in the prior year
- Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 amounted to $0.78, an increase of 59.2% compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year
- On an IFRS basis, revenue of $637.9 million in Q3/26 increased 41.4% year-over-year. Net income before taxes for the third quarter of $64.2 million compared to pre-tax loss of $5.2 million in Q3/25. Diluted earnings per common share of $0.18 compared to a diluted loss per common share of $0.26 in Q3/25
- On an IFRS basis, for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue was $1.6 billion, an increase of 24.0% compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. Year-to-date net loss before taxes was $106.2 million compared to net income before taxes of $35.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2025. Diluted loss per common share of $2.17 compared to a diluted loss per common share of $0.29 over the comparative period in the prior year
- Third quarter common share dividend of $0.085 per share
See Non-IFRS Measures
Update on media speculation regarding UK wealth management operations
On October 17, 2025, at the request of its regulators, the Company issued a statement in response to media coverage speculating about a potential transaction involving its U.K. Wealth Management business ("CGWM UK"), which contributed to increased volatility in the Company's share price. The Company continues to assess options for this business in the context of, among other things, the rights of its strategic and financial minority partner and that partner's investment horizon as noted in prior Company disclosures, prevailing market and execution conditions, and other relevant industry factors. At this time, there can be no assurance that any discussions will result in a transaction, or that any such transaction would occur at valuations implied by recent market and transaction activity.
Three months ended
Year-over-year
Three months ended
Quarter-over-quarter
Q3/26
Q3/25
Q2/26
Third fiscal quarter highlights- adjusted1
Revenue 1
$616,133
$451,335
|
36.5 %
$530,420
|
16.2 %
Expenses 1
$535,589
|
$411,561
30.1 %
|
$470,631
|
13.8 %
Diluted earnings per common share 1
$0.36
$0.17
|
111.8 %
|
$0.27
|
33.3 %
Net Income 1,2
$56,766
|
$29,255
94.0 %
|
$44,928
|
26.3 %
Net Income attributable to common shareholders 1,3
|
$38,381
|
$17,120
|
124.2 %
|
$29,022
|
32.2 %
Third fiscal quarter highlights- IFRS
Revenue
$637,861
|
$451,034
41.4 %
|
$535,791
|
19.1 %
Expenses
$573,644
|
$456,226
25.7 %
|
$694,331
|
(17.4) %
Diluted loss per common share
$0.18
|
$(0.26)
169.2 %
|
$(2.04)
|
108.8 %
Net income (loss)2
$38,623
|
$(11,603)
432.9 %
|
$(186,810)
|
120.7 %
Net loss attributable to common shareholders3
$18,936
|
$(25,391)
174.6 %
|
$(203,564)
|
109.3 %
Figures excluding significant items are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures
Core business performance highlights:
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
The Company's combined global wealth management operations earned record quarterly revenue of $304.3 million for the third fiscal quarter, a year-over-year increase of 30.4%.This increase was largely attributable to higher quarterly commissions & fees revenue of $239.9 million, which increased by 31.5% year-over-year, reflecting higher contributions from all geographies, in addition to higher investment banking revenue in the Canadian and Australian operations stemming from increased retail participation in new issues. Enhanced performance in the Australian operations was partially attributable to the acquisition of Wilsons Advisory, which was completed on October 1, 2025. On a year-to-date basis, consolidated wealth management revenue amounted to $816.6 million, an increase of 22.6% compared to the first nine months of the prior fiscal year. Net income before taxes excluding significant items(1) increased by 57.5% year-over-year to $57.1 million during Q3/26 and by 39.3% year-over-year to $150.0 million for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, representing new records for both measurement periods.
- Wealth management operations in the UK & Crown Dependencies generated third quarter revenue of $130.4 million, an increase of 12.6% compared to the same period last year and representing the ninth consecutive quarter of record revenue in this business. Commissions & fee revenue improved by 17.5% year-over-year to $106.7 million. Net income before taxes excluding significant items(1) reached $27.2 million in Q3/26, up 6.9% year-over-year. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue increased by 16.0% to $385.4 million, and net income before taxes excluding significant items(1) increased by 19.0% year-over-year to $87.3 million, representing new records for this period. Normalized EBITDA(1)(2), a commonly used operating metric for this business, was £22.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and £66.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026, increases of 14.1% and 15.2% compared to the same periods in the prior year.
- Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management (North America) generated record quarterly revenue of $124.1 million, a year-over-year increase of 28.7% mainly driven by higher commissions & fees and investment banking revenue, which increased by 25.7% and 134.6% respectively compared to the same period of the prior year. Excluding significant items(1), net income before taxes was $23.0 million in Q3/26, an increase of 154.5% compared to Q3/25. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue increased by 20.3% to $330.1 million, and net income before taxes excluding significant items(1) was $50.7 million, an increase of 67.1% year-over-year. Normalized EBITDA(1)(2) in this business was $29.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $70.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2026, increases of 95.7% and 41.5% respectively.
- Wealth management operations in Australia generated record quarterly revenue of $49.9 million reflecting an increase of 134.9% compared to the third quarter of last year. Of this amount, $16.1 million, or 32.3% of third quarter revenue was attributable to the acquisition of Wilsons Advisory. Commissions & fees revenue increased by 126.6% year-over-year to $40.6 million and investment banking revenue increased by 198.0% to $8.9 million. Excluding significant items(1), net income before taxes in this business amounted to $6.9 million in Q3/26, up from $1.8 million in Q3/25. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue increased by 70.3% to $101.2 million, and net income before taxes excluding significant items(1) increased by 201.8% year-over-year to $12.0 million.
Total client assets in the Company's global wealth management division at the end of the third fiscal quarter amounted to a record $144.8 billion, an increase of $29.8 billion or 25.9% from Q3/25.
- Client assets(1) in the UK & Crown Dependencies reached a new record of $74.6 billion (£40.4 billion) as at December 31, 2025, a year-over-year increase of 15.6% (an increase of 12.7% in local currency) primarily attributable to market growth, net new assets from acquisitions and foreign exchange movement. On a sequential basis, client assets(1) increased by 0.8% from $74.0 billion (£39.5 billion) from the previous quarter.
Client assets(1) in North America reached a new record of $52.8 billion as at December 31, 2025, an increase of 24.7% from $42.3 billion from December 31, 2024 and an increase of 6.8% from September 30, 2025. The year-over-year increase was attributable to increases in market values, positive net flows and recruitment activity.
- Client assets(1) in Australia reached a new record of $17.4 billion (AUD 19.0 billion) as at December 31, 2025, an increase of 114.0% from the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and an increase of 71.4% from $10.1 billion (AUD 11.0 billion) at September 30, 2025. Approximately $6.7 billion of the increase was due to the acquisition of Wilsons Advisory. In addition, client assets(1) totalling $25.8 billion (AUD 28.2 billion) are also held on record in less active and transactional accounts through our Australian platform.
See Non-IFRS Measures
2 The Company's method of computation for this metric may differ from the methods used by other companies
Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets
On a consolidated basis, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets earned revenue excluding significant items(1) of $300.8 million for the third fiscal quarter, a year-over-year increase of 42.8%, primarily due to stronger contributions from investment banking activities, in addition to higher commissions & fees revenue. During the third quarter, the Company recognized a $19.9 million net gain on the disposal of the US wholesale market making business, which was excluded as a significant item on an adjusted basis(1). For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue excluding significant items(1) increased by 21.9% to $753.7 million, reflecting increases in investment banking and commissions & fees revenue.
Investment banking revenue of $154.3 million improved by 170.0% compared to Q3/25. The increase was largely driven by our Australian operations, which contributed $77.8 million for Q3/26, representing a year-over-year increase of 283.8% reflecting an exceptional quarter for capital raising activities in this region, primarily within the metals & mining sector. Investment banking revenue in our Canadian, US and UK & Europe operations also increased year-over-year by 125.8%, 56.5% and 483.1% respectively. Fiscal year-to-date, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets participated in 348 investment banking transactions globally, raising total proceeds of $47.5 billion.
Advisory revenue of $64.9 million decreased by 8.7% compared to Q3/25. The US business remained the largest contributor to this revenue segment, accounting for $43.3 million or 66.8% of total advisory fees revenue in Q3/26, an increase of 38.1% year-over-year. This increase was offset by reduced advisory fees in the Canadian and UK & Europe operations.
Trading revenue decreased by 47.7% year-over-year to $18.4 million. The decrease was largely due to lower revenue earned from the US operations, reflecting the sale of the US wholesale market making business, which was completed on November 7, 2025.
Commissions & fees revenue increased by 42.0% year-over-year, to $53.7 million as revenue increased across all the core operations.
Excluding significant items(1), our global capital markets division recorded net income of $51.5 million for the quarter compared to $14.8 million in the same period a year ago. For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, net income excluding significant items(1) was $82.6 million, an increase of 93.1% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2025.
Summary of Corporate Developments
- On October 1, 2025, the Company, through its Australian operation, completed its acquisition of all of the equity interests in the holding company of Wilsons Advisory. To reduce debt incurred in connection with the Wilson's acquisition and maintain balance sheet flexibility, subsequent to the end of the third fiscal quarter, the Company's holding company for its Australian operations commenced a rights offering of its ordinary shares, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Upon completion of the rights offering, the Company's beneficial ownership interest in the Australian operations will likely be reduced, although the Company will retain a controlling interest. Investors should note that the strong financial performance of the Company's Australian operations in the current quarter was a significant contributor to consolidated results, and that the Company's reduced ownership interest going forward will proportionally reduce the Company's share of future earnings and cash flows attributable to those operations.
- On November 7, 2025, the Company completed its previously announced agreement to sell its U.S. wholesale market making business, further strengthening its focus on its core global advisory and ECM-led investment banking platform.
- On November 13, 2025, the Company disclosed that it had increased its provision to reflect its current estimate of potential monetary penalties related to its previously disclosed U.S. regulatory enforcement matters. The Company continues to engage with U.S. regulators on the content and substance of a potential unified resolution however, the timing of a resolution of these matters remains uncertain.
- Subsequent to the end of the third fiscal quarter, on January 14, 2026, the Company announced that, through its US capital markets business, it has acquired Carbon Reduction Capital, LLC, a leading provider of M&A project finance and capital raising services in the US across the renewable energy spectrum with dedicated experience in the wind, solar, storage, carbon capture and energy transition segments.
See Non-IFRS Measures
Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026 were impacted by the following significant items:
- Fair value adjustment of the non-controlling interest derivative liability
- Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures derivative liability
- Fair value adjustment of a CGWM UK management incentive plan
- Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration related to previous acquisitions
- Fair value adjustments on certain warrants and illiquid or restricted marketable securities recorded for IFRS reporting purposes in prior periods net of adjustments recorded in the current period, but which are excluded for management reporting purposes and are not used by management to assess operating performance
- Net gain on disposal of U.S. wholesale market making business
- Amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with business combinations
- Certain incentive-based costs related to acquisitions in US and UK capital markets and CGWM UK
- Acquisition-related costs
- Certain professional fees
- Certain components of the non-controlling interest expense associated with CGWM UK
Summary of Results for Q3 and YTD Fiscal 2026 and Selected Financial Information Excluding Significant Items(1)
Three months ended
December 31
Quarter-
|
Nine months ended
December 31
YTD over
|
(C$ thousands, except per share and % amounts)
2025
2024
2025
2024
|
Revenue
Revenue per IFRS
|
$637,861
$451,034
|
41.4 %
$1,622,099
|
$1,307,835
|
24.0 %
Significant items recorded in Corporate and Other
|
Fair value adjustments on certain warrants and illiquid or restricted marketable securities
|
|
$301
|
|
$(7,217)
|
|
n.m.
Significant items recorded in Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets
|
Net gain on disposal(4)
|
|
-
|
|
$(19,882)
|
|
n.m.
Total revenue excluding significant item(1)
|
$616,133
$451,335
|
36.5 %
$1,595,000
|
$1,307,915
|
21.9 %
Expenses
|
Expenses per IFRS
|
|
$456,226
|
|
$1,728,335
|
$1,272,605
|
|
Significant items recorded in Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
$163
|
|
$608
|
$480
|
|
Incentive-based costs related to acquisitions
|
|
$496
|
|
$1,889
|
$1,220
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
-
|
|
$(3,300)
|
|
n.m.
|
Lease expenses related to premises
under construction
|
|
$1,824
|
|
-
|
|
(100.0) %
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
$1,554
|
|
-
|
|
(100.0) %
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
|
-
|
|
$774
|
|
n.m.
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
-
|
|
$110,000
|
|
n.m.
|
Provision
|
|
$13,971
|
|
$76,555
|
$13,971
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
$3,757
|
|
$6,929
|
$3,757
|
|
Significant items recorded in Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
$6,181
|
|
$23,020
|
$18,229
|
|
Incentive-based costs related to acquisitions
|
|
$1,372
|
|
$9,186
|
$3,310
|
|
Acquisition-related costs
|
|
-
|
|
$1,492
|
|
111.9 %
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
-
|
|
$9,141
|
|
n.m.
|
Professional fees
|
|
-
|
|
$1,385
|
|
n.m.
|
CGWM UK management incentive plan
|
|
$2,000
|
|
$20,000
|
$6,478
|
|
Significant items recorded in Corporate and Other
|
Lease expenses related to premises
under construction
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(100.0) %
|
Fair value adjustment of non-controlling interests
derivative liability
|
|
$6,000
|
|
$28,000
|
$15,000
|
|
Fair value adjustment of convertible debentures
derivative liability
|
|
$7,347
|
|
$21,373
|
$5,583
|
|
Total significant items – expenses(1)
|
|
$44,665
|
|
$307,052
|
$81,567
|
|
Total expenses excluding significant items(1)
|
|
$411,561
|
|
$1,421,283
|
$1,191,038
|
|
Net income before taxes excluding significant items(1)
|
|
$39,774
|
|
$173,717
|
$116,877
|
|
Income taxes – adjusted(1) (3)
|
|
$10,519
|
|
$45,964
|
$30,377
|
|
Net income excluding significant items(1)
|
|
$29,255
|
|
$127,753
|
$86,500
|
|
Significant items impacting net income attributable to common shareholders
|
Non-controlling interests – IFRS
|
|
$10,936
|
|
$41,951
|
$33,479
|
|
Amortization of equity component of the non-controlling interests in CGWM UK and other adjustments
|
|
$1,653
|
|
$3,662
|
$5,687
|
|
Non-controlling interests (adjusted) (1)
|
|
$9,283
|
|
$38,289
|
$27,792
|
|
Preferred share dividends
|
|
$2,852
|
|
$8,556
|
$8,556
|
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding significant items(1)
|
|
$17,120
|
|
$80,908
|
$50,152
|
|
Earnings per common share excluding significant items – basic(1)(2)
|
|
$0.18
|
|
$0.81
|
$0.53
|
|
Earnings per common share excluding significant items – diluted(1)(2)
|
|
$0.17
|
|
$0.78
|
$0.49
|
|
Figures excluding significant items are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures
n.m. not meaningful
1
Figures excluding significant items are non-IFRS measures. See Non-IFRS Measures
2
For the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, the effect of reflecting the Company's proportionate share of CGWM UK's earnings is anti-dilutive under both IFRS and on an adjusted basis excluding significant items. As such, the diluted EPS and net income attributable to common shareholders under IFRS and on an adjusted basis excluding significant items is computed based on net income less paid and accrued dividends on the Convertible Preferred Shares and Preference Shares issued by CGWM UK to determine net income attributable to CGGI shareholders.
3
Impairment of deferred tax assets in the US capital markets business of $16.0 million was excluded as an adjusted item for the nine-month period. See Non-IFRS Measures
4
Relates to gain on disposal of the US wholesale market making business completed on November 7, 2025.
n.m.: not meaningful
Financial Condition
December 31, 2025
|
|
Q3/26 vs Q2/26
|
|
Q3/26 vs Q4/25
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,314,450
|
|
1,193,201
|
|
Working capital
|
|
809,923
|
|
838,831
|
|
Total assets
|
|
7,356,419
|
|
6,720,547
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
6,248,760
|
|
5,356,832
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
416,798
|
|
403,923
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
690,861
|
|
959,792
|
Common and Preferred Share Dividends:
On February 13, 2026, the Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.085 per common share, payable on March 10, 2026, with a record date of February 27, 2026.
On February 13, 2026, the Board approved a cash dividend of $0.25175 per Series A Preferred Share payable on March 31, 2026, to Series A Preferred shareholders of record as at March 20, 2026.
On February 13, 2026, the Board approved a cash dividend of $0.42731 per Series C Preferred Share payable on March 31, 2026, to Series C Preferred shareholders of record as at March 20, 2026.
Non-IFRS Measures
Certain non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures are utilized by the Company as measures of financial performance. Non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
Management believes that these non-IFRS measures, non-IFRS ratios and supplementary financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the Company's business and facilitate meaningful comparison of results in the current period to those in prior periods and future periods. Non-IFRS measures presented in this earnings release include certain figures from our statement of operations that are adjusted to exclude significant items. Although figures that exclude significant items provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results, a limitation of utilizing these figures that exclude significant items is that the IFRS accounting effects of these items do in fact reflect the underlying financial results of the Company's business. Accordingly, these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing the Company's financial results. Therefore, management believes that the Company's IFRS measures of financial performance and the respective non-IFRS measures should be considered together.
Non-IFRS Measures (Adjusted Figures)
Figures that exclude significant items provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results. Financial statement items that exclude significant items are non-IFRS measures. To calculate these non-IFRS financial statement items, we exclude certain items from our financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS. The items which have been excluded are referred to herein as significant items. The following is a description of the composition of the non-IFRS measures used in this earnings release (note that some significant items excluded may not be applicable to the calculation of the non-IFRS measure for each comparative period): (i) revenue excluding significant items, which is revenue per IFRS excluding any applicable fair value adjustments on certain illiquid or restricted marketable securities, warrants and options as recorded for IFRS reporting purposes but which are excluded for management reporting purposes and are not used by management to assess operating performance; (ii) expenses excluding significant items are expenses per IFRS less any applicable amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with a business combination, acquisition-related expense items, certain incentive-based costs related to the acquisitions and growth initiatives of Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management in the UK and Crown Dependencies ("CGWM UK") and the US and UK capital markets divisions, fair value adjustment of certain contingent consideration in connection with prior acquisitions, fair value adjustments to the derivative liability component of non-controlling interests in CGWM UK, fair value adjustments to the derivative liability component related to the convertible debentures; a fair value adjustment in respect of the CGWM UK management incentive plan; certain provisions and professional fees related to the US regulatory matters, impairment of goodwill in the US capital markets business; and net gain on disposal of the US wholesale market making business (iii) overhead expenses excluding significant items, which are calculated as expenses excluding significant items less compensation expense; (iv) net income before taxes after intersegment allocations and excluding significant items, which is composed of revenue excluding significant items less expenses excluding significant items; (v) income taxes (adjusted), which is composed of income taxes per IFRS adjusted to reflect the associated tax effect of the excluded significant items, and also excludes the impairment of deferred tax assets in the US capital markets business; (vi) net income excluding significant items, which is net income before income taxes excluding significant items less income taxes (adjusted); (vii) non-controlling interests (adjusted), which is composed of the non-controlling interests per IFRS less the amortization of the equity component of the non-controlling interests in CGWM UK and adjusted as applicable under the treasury stock method when dilutive; (viii) net income attributable to common shareholders excluding significant items, which is net income excluding significant items less non-controlling interests (adjusted) and preferred share dividends paid on the Series A and Series C Preferred Shares. Other non-IFRS measures include earnings before income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which is net income before taxes excluding significant items and also excludes certain corporate interest revenue and corporate interest expense, depreciation and amortization and normalized EBITDA which is EBITDA excluding certain expenses of a specialized or non-recurring nature. EBITDA does not exclude right of use assets amortization and lease interest expense. The respective figures as described in this paragraph for the Company's operating divisions are determined as described herein and are non-IFRS measures.
A reconciliation of non-IFRS measures that exclude significant items to the applicable IFRS measures from the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 can be found above in the table entitled "Summary of results for Q3 fiscal 2026 and selected financial information excluding significant items".
Non-IFRS Ratios
Non-IFRS ratios are calculated using the non-IFRS measures defined above. For the periods presented herein, we have used the following non-IFRS ratios: (i) total expenses excluding significant items as a percentage of revenue, which is calculated by dividing expenses excluding significant items by revenue excluding significant items; (ii) earnings per common share excluding significant items, which is calculated by dividing net income attributable to common shareholders excluding significant items by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding (basic); (iii) diluted earnings per common share excluding significant items which is calculated by dividing net income attributable to common shareholders excluding significant items by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding (diluted); and (iv) pre-tax profit margin which is calculated by dividing net income before taxes excluding significant items by revenue excluding significant items.
Supplementary Financial Measures
Client assets are supplementary financial measures that do not have any definitions prescribed under IFRS but do not meet the definition of a non-IFRS measure or non-IFRS ratio. Client assets, which include both assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA), is a measure that is common to the wealth management business. Client assets are the market value of client assets managed and administered by the Company from which the Company earns commissions and fees. This measure includes funds held in client accounts as well as the aggregate market value of long and short security positions. The Company's method of calculating client assets may differ from the methods used by other companies, and therefore these measures may not be comparable to other companies. Management uses these measures to assess operational performance of the Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management business segment.
ABOUT Canaccord Genuity Group INC.:
Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the Company) is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, the UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is listed under the symbol CF on the TSX.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the Company's expectations, beliefs,
plans, estimates, intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts, including statements related to potential future transactions such as any potential acquisitions or dispositions and any resolution of the US regulatory matters. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target", "intend", "could" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
In evaluating these statements, readers should specifically consider various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, the trading price of the Company's shares; the Company's financial condition and earnings; market and general economic conditions (including slowing economic growth, inflation and rising interest rates); the dynamic nature of the financial services industry; the inherent uncertainty around regulatory approvals; and the risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company's interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements, its annual report and its annual information form ("AIF") filed on www.sedarplus.ca as well as the factors discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors" in the AIF, which include market, liquidity, credit, operational, legal and regulatory risks.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are based upon assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release are made as of the date of this earnings release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this earnings release. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further developments or otherwise.
None of the information on the Company's websites at www.cgf.com should be considered incorporated herein by reference.
