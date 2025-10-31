CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES TIME CHANGE FOR ITS CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) announced today that it has changed the time of its second quarter fiscal 2026 conference call. The conference call will now be held on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call was previously scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors and other stakeholders can access the earnings release and supplementary financial information at www.cgf.com/investor-relations/investor-resources/financial-reports/

QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST:

Interested parties are invited to listen to Canaccord Genuity's second quarter fiscal 2026 results conference call via live webcast or a toll-free number.

The conference call may be accessed live on a listen-only basis at: www.cgf.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/conference-calls-and-webcasts/ 

Analysts and institutional investors can call in via telephone at:

  • 1-416-945-7677 (within Toronto)
  • 1-888-699-1199 (toll free in North America)
  • 448-002-797-040 (toll free from the United Kingdom)
  • 612-801-71385 (within Australia)

Please ask to participate in the Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Q2/26 results call.  If a conference call ID is requested, please use 81334.

A replay of the conference call will be made available from approximately two hours after the live call on November 14, 2025, until December 14, 2025, at 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 by entering passcode 81334 followed by the (#) key.

ABOUT Canaccord Genuity Group INC.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets.  Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man. and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

SOURCE Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/31/c4509.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

