Calix to Post Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 2, 2026; Announces Live Access to Calix ConneXions 2026 General Sessions

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that on Monday, November 2, 2026, after market close, the company will post on the Calix Investor Relations website its third quarter stockholder letter for the period ended September 26, 2026. The posting of the stockholder letter will be announced over the newswire with a link to the letter to stockholders available at https://investor-relations.calix.com/ .

Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Events page of the Calix Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by dialing (877) 407-4019, or international (201) 689-8337, with conference ID#13762957. Participants may also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available following its completion and will be archived on the Calix Investor Relations website.

Additionally, Calix announced that on Monday, October 19, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, the company will provide virtual access to its general sessions at ConneXions 2026, the company's annual innovation and customer success conference. The general sessions will include presentations from industry leaders, innovators, broadband experts and Calix leadership. Interested parties may visit the Events page of the Calix Investor Relations website for participation details. Recorded access to the general sessions will be available within a few hours after the live event and will remain available on demand.

About Calix

Calix, Inc . (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) – is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

Category: Financial

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
VP, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@calix.com
(669) 308-3901

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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