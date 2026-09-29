Calix and Astound Complete Successful 50G-PON Trial, Demonstrating a Path to Rapid Growth Without Network Overhauls

Trial validates a seamless path to higher-capacity services on Calix One, enabling providers to scale networks, pursue new revenue opportunities, and respond to evolving market demand
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that Astound , a recognized leader in Wi-Fi, mobile, TV, and fiber optic solutions, has successfully completed a trial of the Calix 50G-PON (passive optical network) access solution. By enabling 50 gigabits per second of downstream speeds and flexible upstream speeds, the trial demonstrated how Astound can build upon their existing network and operational investments to deliver high-capacity, multi-gig converged services for both commercial and residential customers on a single, unified network where and when opportunities arise.
The trial also highlights that Astound can opt to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy 50G-PON offerings to pursue growth across residential, business, wholesale, and multi-tenant markets, as access innovation continues to advance for the Calix One ™ platform. Building on more than a decade of collaboration, the trial reinforced the Calix commitment to open, standards-based interoperability—giving Astound greater flexibility and choice as the high-speed 50G-PON component ecosystem evolves.
Across the industry, service providers are recognizing a growing demand for enterprise- and carrier-grade connectivity along with other bandwidth-intensive services. Accordingly, their needs—including flexibility to add greater capacity, dedicated access, wholesale transport, mobile x-haul, and support for high-density multi-tenant environments—are expanding.
During their trial, Astound validated that 50G-PON operates seamlessly alongside their existing XGS-PON -enabled infrastructure, using the same AXOS ® -powered operational model, workflows, and back-office integrations that support their business today. By leveraging a platform approach with the Calix One access solution, Astound can deploy services faster and evolve next-generation experiences in any market—without overhauling their network.
Lamar Horton, SVP of engineering at Astound, said: "This successful trial gives us confidence that the Calix 50G-PON solution can drive new revenue streams without incremental network or operational complexity. We now have a practical path to quickly act on emerging opportunities, deliver differentiated subscriber experiences, and win across increasingly competitive markets. Our 50G-PON readiness provides a major advantage as we advance our long-term growth strategy."
Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "Astound's trial demonstrates how service providers can evolve to 50G-PON without disrupting how they operate today. That is the agility the AI-native Calix One platform delivers. Every new technology wave creates opportunity, whether it is 50G-PON, agentic AI, or the next innovation still to come. However, providers will only realize that opportunity when they can operationalize innovation at scale. The providers that win will be those who embrace a platform with open standards, enabling a simple model that supports continual evolution."
Discover how service providers like Astound are leveraging Calix One to scale capacity, support new service opportunities, and continuously evolve their networks with 50G-PON.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.
Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.
Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For ® in 2026.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .
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