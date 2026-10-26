CAE to sell Flightscape to SITA

- (NASDAQ: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE Inc. (CAE or the Company) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Flightscape, its airline operations software business, to SITA, a global aviation technology company, for an enterprise value of US$500 million, subject to customary adjustments.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, following receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions.
"We are proud of the business the Flightscape team has built and the market position it has earned," said Matthew Bromberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe SITA is the right owner for Flightscape's next chapter and is well positioned to support its customers, employees, and continued growth."
"This transaction is fully consistent with our transformation plan and will sharpen CAE's focus to our core Civil and Defense businesses, where we are best positioned to lead," continued Bromberg. "Through this accretive transaction, we are strengthening our ability to deliver greater value for customers, drive profitable growth and create long-term shareholder value."
Flightscape is a leading airline operations software provider serving airlines and airports around the world. Through sustained investment, strong leadership and continued innovation, the business has earned the trust of customers and established a leading position in its market.
"Airlines need to make the best possible use of their aircraft, crews and infrastructure while responding to increasingly complex operational challenges," said David Lavorel, Chief Executive Officer, SITA. "With Flightscape, we will bring together our complementary capabilities to strengthen what we offer airlines and connect their operational decisions with insight from across the aviation ecosystem. That will help our customers anticipate disruption, recover more effectively and run more resilient operations."
Flightscape will continue operating as usual until the transaction closes. Customers can expect continuity in service, support and product development, and employees will remain focused on delivering value to customers worldwide.
CAE intends to deploy the sale proceeds in accordance with its disciplined capital allocation priorities, including investing in its core simulation and training businesses and returning capital to shareholders, while maintaining financial flexibility.
CAE has engaged BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup Global Markets as its financial advisors and Norton Rose Fulbright as its legal advisor for the transaction.
About CAE
At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.
Caution concerning forward-looking statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements about the proposed sale of Flightscape to SITA (the "Transaction"), including the expected proceeds and use of proceeds, the anticipated timing of closing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, the anticipated benefits of the Transaction to CAE, including on its capital allocation and growth prospects, and other statements that are not historical facts.
Since forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, they are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "future", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "strategy", "will" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. All such statements constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
By their nature, forward-looking statements require CAE to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties associated with CAE's business and the Transaction which may cause actual results or events in future periods to differ materially from results or events indicated in forward-looking statements. While these statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that CAE believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there is a risk that they may not be accurate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release describe CAE's expectations as of October 26, 2026 and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, CAE disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, statements that "CAE believes" and similar statements reflect CAE's beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. While CAE believes that the information available to it provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete, and these statements should not be read to indicate that CAE has conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. Forward-looking statements are presented in this press release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding the Transaction and its anticipated impact on CAE. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Material Assumptions
The forward-looking statements set out in this press release are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation: the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the Transaction, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to CAE; the absence of material adjustments to the purchase price; the stability of foreign exchange rates; prevailing market and geopolitical conditions (including the rapidly evolving trade and tariff environment); and CAE's ability to deploy the proceeds of the Transaction as anticipated.
Material Risks
Important risks that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include risks relating to the Transaction, such as the failure to satisfy closing conditions, including obtaining required regulatory approvals, in a timely manner or at all, or the Transaction otherwise not being completed on the terms described or at all, the proceeds received being lower than anticipated, the impact of the announcement or pendency of the Transaction on Flightscape's and CAE's businesses and relationships, and the anticipated benefits of the Transaction not being realized. Readers are cautioned that any of the disclosed risks could have a material adverse effect on CAE's forward-looking statements. CAE cautions that the disclosed list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results.
More information about the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release and the risks and uncertainties affecting CAE's business can be found in CAE's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2026, available on CAE's website (www.cae.com), SEDAR+ (www.SEDARplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
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CAE Contacts:
Media Relations:
Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications
+1-438-805-5856, samantha.golinski@cae.com
Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer
+1-514-734-5760, andrew.arnovitz@cae.com
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SOURCE CAE Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/26/c8118.html