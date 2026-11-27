Nasdaq: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE Inc. ("CAE" or the "Company") announced today that, in connection with its previously announced consent and proxy solicitation with respect to its 5.541% Series 1 Senior Unsecured Notes due June 12, 2028 (the "Notes"), it has received the requisite written consents to amend the indenture governing the Notes.
As previously announced, CAE solicited written consents and proxies (the "Consent and Proxy Solicitation") from the holders (the "Noteholders") of CAE's outstanding Notes issued under the master trust indenture, dated as of June 12, 2023 (the "Master Indenture"), as supplemented by a first supplemental indenture dated as of June 12, 2023 (together with the Master Indenture, the "Indenture"), between CAE, as issuer, and Computershare Advantage Trust of Canada (as successor to BNY Trust Company of Canada), as trustee (the "Trustee"), to approve an amendment to the definitions relating to the accounting principles referenced in the Master Indenture (the "Proposed Amendment") by way of Extraordinary Resolution (as defined in the Indenture) (the "Amendment Resolution"), the full text of which is set forth in the joint consent and proxy solicitation statement (as it may be amended or supplemented, the "Consent and Proxy Solicitation Statement"), and to authorize CAE and the Trustee to enter into a second supplemental indenture to the Indenture (the "2nd Supplemental Indenture") pursuant to which the Proposed Amendment will come into force, all subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Consent and Proxy Solicitation Statement.
The deadline for submitting consents in respect of the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 26, 2026 (the "Consent Deadline"). The Consent and Proxy Solicitation required the written consents of Noteholders representing not less than 66 2/3% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes. As at the Consent Deadline, Noteholders representing in excess of 66 2/3% of the outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes delivered consents. CAE, the Trustee and the subsidiary guarantors party thereto have executed the 2nd Supplemental Indenture pursuant to which the Proposed Amendment has come into force and is effective.
Because the Amendment Resolution was passed by written consent of the Noteholders by the Consent Deadline, the meeting of Noteholders that was previously scheduled for 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on December 16, 2026 is cancelled.
Noteholders as of 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on November 26, 2026 who authorized and directed their CDS Participant (as defined in the Consent and Proxy Solicitation Statement) to elect to consent prior to the Consent Deadline, and whose CDS Participant made such election through CDSX will receive the consent fee in the amount of $1.00 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (the "Consent Fee"). Noteholders who failed to deliver a valid consent prior to the Consent Deadline will not be entitled to receive the Consent Fee.
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not amend the Consent and Proxy Solicitation, which has expired on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent and Proxy Solicitation Statement.
CAE has retained Scotia Capital Inc. to act as solicitation agent for the Consent and Proxy Solicitation (the "Solicitation Agent"). For additional information regarding the terms of the Consent and Proxy Solicitation, or to obtain additional copies of the Consent and Proxy Solicitation Statement, please contact Scotia Capital Inc. by telephone at 1-416-863-7438 or by email at LM@scotiabank.com. Noteholders holding Notes through an intermediary (such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, or trustee or other intermediary) may also contact such intermediary for assistance concerning the Consent and Proxy Solicitation.
Any persons with questions regarding the Consent and Proxy Solicitation should contact:
Scotia Capital Inc.
40 Temperance Street, 4th Floor
Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4
Attention: Liability Management
Local: 416-863-7438
Email: LM@scotiabank.com
Caution concerning forward-looking statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements about our activities, events and developments that we expect to or anticipate may occur in the future including, for example, statements regarding the finalization of the Consent and Proxy Solicitation process, the payment and timing of the Consent Fee and CAE's transition to U.S. GAAP. Since forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, they are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "future", "indicate", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "seek", "should", "strategy", "will", "trends" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.
By their nature, forward‑looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties associated with our business which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from results indicated in forward‑looking statements. While these statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there is a risk that they may not be accurate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release describe our expectations as of November 26, 2026, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Important risks that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, those described in CAE's Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and MD&A for the interim period ended September 30, 2026, each of which is available on CAE's website (www.CAE.com), SEDAR+ (www.SEDARplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned that any of the disclosed risks could have a material adverse effect on our forward-looking statements.
Disclaimer
This press release shall not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer is unlawful nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with, or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever.
The information contained in this press release concerning CAE and the Consent and Proxy Solicitation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that an investor may desire to have. The information is qualified entirely by reference to the Consent and Proxy Solicitation Statement and to CAE's publicly disclosed information and the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements included in this press release.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of CAE or any of its directors, officers or employees as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this press release and no responsibility or liability is accepted by any person for such information or opinions. In furnishing this press release, CAE does not undertake or agree to any obligation to provide investors with access to any additional information or to update this press release or to correct any inaccuracies in, or omissions from, this press release that may become apparent. The information and opinions contained in this press release are provided as at the date of this press release. The contents of this press release are not to be construed as legal, financial or tax advice. Each investor should contact his, her or its own legal adviser, independent financial adviser or tax adviser for legal, financial or tax advice.
About CAE
At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness - today and tomorrow.
CAE Contacts:
Media Relations:
Samantha Golinski, Senior Vice President, Communications
+1-438-805-5856, samantha.golinski@cae.com
Investor Relations:
Andrew Arnovitz, Chief Strategy Officer
+1-514-734-5760, andrew.arnovitz@cae.com
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SOURCE CAE Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/27/c0032.html