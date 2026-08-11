C3 Metals Completes District Scale 3DIP Survey Over the Bellas Gate Project, Jamaica; Confirms Multiple Deep-Seated Porphyry Targets

C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM,OTC:CUAUF) (OTCQB: CUAUF) ("C3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a large-scale, 3D-electrical geophysical survey ("3DIP Survey") at the Company's 100% owned Bellas Gate project in Jamaica. 3DIP is an advanced subsurface mapping method measuring electrical properties of the geology at significant depths, an important technique applied to deeper porphyry copper and gold exploration.
The 3DIP Survey covered an area of over 80 square kilometres over two northwest/southeast trending porphyry belts confirmed in previous drilling at the Bellas Gate project (Figure 1). Previous drill results on these two porphyry belts includes:
- Connors porphyry prospect (see press releases dated September 12, 2022 and May 15, 2024):
- 309.0 metres ("m") at 0.44% copper and 0.33 g/t gold from 15m downhole depth.
- 79.0m at 0.71% copper and 0.49 g/t gold from 128m downhole depth, including 46.0m at 0.95% copper and 0.69 g/t gold.
- Camel porphyry prospect (see press releases dated November 28, 2022, October 4, 2023 and June 5, 2024):
- 178.5m at 0.37% copper and 0.16 g/t gold from 10m downhole depth.
- 108.0m at 0.42% copper and 0.26 g/t gold from 6m downhole depth.
- 207.8m at 0.43% copper and 0.20 g/t gold from 22m downhole depth, including 135.0m at 0.52% copper and 0.27 g/t gold.
- 294.0m at 0.30% copper and 0.13 g/t gold from 9m downhole depth.
- Provost porphyry prospect (see press releases dated September 12, 2023 and November 27, 2023):
- 285.9m at 0.37% copper and 0.21 g/t gold from 64m downhole depth.
- 92.0m at 0.24% copper and 0.12 g/t gold from 60m downhole depth.
- 280.7m at 0.37% copper and 0.21 g/t gold from 227m downhole depth, including 61.7m at 0.50% copper and 0.39 g/t gold.
- 170.1m at 0.31% copper and 0.16 g/t gold from 68m downhole depth.
Bellas Gate, Jamaica 3DIP Survey Highlights
- The 3DIP Survey was highly successful in identifying multiple, deep-rooted chargeability anomalies that are coincident with broad zones of porphyry-style alteration and mineralization at surface, in particular at the Provost, Kola and Lucky Valley Prospects (Figure 2).
- Inversion of the 3DIP data defines two well-developed, northwest-southeast trending chargeability anomalies that parallel the Connors and Camel Hill Porphyry Belts, with the strongest chargeability anomalies covering the Provost, Kola and Lucky Valley Prospects (Figure 2).
- In the southeast project area, the 3DIP Survey was extended to cover the Kola Prospect, which confirmed a new, large chargeability anomaly that is now slated for drill testing.
- The Company has evaluated and ranked surface and geophysical data for each of the main prospects and designed a drill program of up to 11 holes totalling 10,800m. This program is anticipated to commence in October 2026 and be completed by April 2027.
Dan Symons, President and CEO, stated, "The Bellas Gate project hosts multiple high-level porphyries that remain open at depth. Numerous drill holes from previous programs ended in copper/gold mineralization. The potential of the high-grade cores of these known porphyries requires deeper drilling. Investing in this 3DIP Survey to obtain deeper penetrating, high-quality chargeability and conductivity data prior to deeper drilling enables us to more accurately plan and prioritize our drill holes. The 3DIP data allows us to rate and rank prospects by better defining which porphyries have favourable deep-rooted anomalies. The survey also generated several new prospects where there are strong 3DIP anomalies. We anticipate deep drilling will commence early in the fourth quarter of 2026."
The Bellas Gate project comprises three separate Special Exclusive Prospecting Licenses and totals 13,020 hectares (Figure 1). On February 11, 2025, the Company announced it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation ("Freeport"), a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), whereby Freeport can earn up to 75% in the project by funding up to US$75 million in exploration and project related expenditures (see press release dated February 11, 2025).
Figure 1: Plan map on geology of the Bellas Gate Project area and showing the main copper-gold prospects.
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Figure 2: Plan map of the Bellas Gate Project area and showing the main copper-gold prospects with respect to the strongest 3DIP chargeability signatures.
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The completed 3DIP Survey covered the Provost, Camel Hill and Connors porphyry systems, together with other priority porphyry targets across the Bellas Gate project area. The program consisted of two 3D DC-resistivity and induced polarization survey areas, Arthurs Seat and Bellas Gate, acquired a rolling distributed 3D receiver array operating in common voltage reference mode. The Arthurs Seat block included four receiver lines and three transmitter lines, with line lengths ranging from approximately 8.3 km to 9.0 km. The Bellas Gate block included 19 receiver lines and 18 transmitter lines, with line lengths ranging from approximately 2.5 km to 7.5 km. Across the 3D grids, receiver and transmitter lines were spaced at 600 m, receiver stations at 250 m, and transmitter stations at 500 m. The completed 3D survey covered approximately 82.5 km² and included approximately 167 line-km of receiver coverage and 158 line-km of transmitter coverage, generating a high-density, multi-azimuth dataset for 3D resistivity and chargeability inversion modelling to an approximate depth of investigation of 1,000 m.
Two chargeability inversion models were produced from the survey data, one by Dias Geophysical (which conducted the 3DIP Survey) and one by Bolin Geophysical Services. Both models correlate well. The chargeability models have been fully integrated with a new magnetic inversion model. All surface data and the chargeability anomalies show a strong correlation with known porphyry centres (Figure 2).
Next Steps
The 3DIP Survey confirmed multiple, strong chargeability anomalies along the two known porphyry belts. After a review of these data concurrent with all existing surface and subsurface data, an 11-hole, 10,800m diamond drill program has been designed to test the highest-priority geophysical anomalies supported by geological and other geophysics survey data (e.g. airborne magnetics, surface alteration, geochemistry, etc.).
An example of a high-priority drill target is the Provost porphyry prospect, where deep drilling will test beneath known mineralization identified in previous drilling and where both chargeability and magnetic inversion models show deep-rooted anomalies (Figure 3).
Figure 3. (Left) Cross section through the magnetic inversion at the Provost porphyry prospect showing the large-scale magnetic anomaly that is adjacent to previously reported porphyry copper-gold drill intersections. Note the planned deep drill hole. (Right) Cross section through the 3DIP inversion at the Provost porphyry prospect showing the chargeability anomaly with completed and proposed drillholes. Note the planned deep drill hole.
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For additional information, contact:
Dan Symons
President and CEO
+1 416 716 6466
dsymons@c3metals.com
ABOUT C3 Metals Inc.
C3 Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company holds approximately 31,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru, which contain the Company's Jasperoide and Khaleesi projects. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the Company has identified over 13 skarn prospects and two porphyry prospects over two parallel 28km belts. The Company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold[1]. The Company is also actively exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses, of which Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation, a wholly-owned affiliate of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), has the option on 13,020 hectares to earn up to a 75% interest by funding up to US$75 million of exploration and project related expenditures. The Company also holds a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country. Barrick Mining Corp. announced on May 1, 2024 that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals' mineral concessions. Mining is currently the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).
Related Link: www.c3metals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
QP Statement
Stephen Hughes, P.Geo. is Vice President Exploration and a Director for C3 Metals and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hughes has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the written disclosure contained herein.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
1 Based on the assumptions and parameters outlined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report titled Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project Cusco Region, Peru dated July 5, 2023.
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