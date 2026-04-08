C3 AI Announces C3 Code: The Enterprise AI Development Platform That Turns Natural Language Into Production-Grade Applications

C3 Code automates the entire application lifecycle — turning enterprise data and domain-specific knowledge into governed, deployed AI applications in hours
C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced the general availability of C3 Code , a new paradigm in Enterprise AI that combines autonomous agentic coding with the full depth of the C3 Agentic AI Platform.
We believe C3 Code will enable business analysts, developers, and data scientists to build production-grade Enterprise AI applications in hours. Describe your requirements in natural language, and autonomous agents handle the rest — designing, configuring, testing, and deploying AI applications that can deliver immediate business value.
"C3 Code changes everything," said Stephen Ehikian, CEO, C3 AI. "From this day forward, Enterprise AI is fully agentic, autonomous, intuitive, and fast. A single team member can describe a business problem in plain English and C3 Code delivers a complete, governed, production-grade AI application. This is not assisted development; it is AI designing and building Enterprise AI."
C3 AI conducted an evaluation 1 using Anthropic's Claude, which reviewed product documentation for each platform and scored C3 Code 9.2 out of 10 overall, the highest among OpenAI's Codex (6.0), Anthropic's Claude Code (5.2), and Palantir (7.7). C3 Code earned a perfect 10 in Domain Intelligence and led every dimension evaluated.
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Dimension
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C3 Code
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Claude Code
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OpenAI Codex
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Palantir AIP /
AI FDE
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Enterprise Fit
|
9
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5
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6
|
9
|
Agentic AI Depth
|
9
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
Domain Intelligence
|
10
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3
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3
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6
|
Technical Breadth
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9
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6
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7
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8
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LLM & Tool Flexibility
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9
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5
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6
|
7
|
Deployment & Operations
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9
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4
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5
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8
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Overall Average
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9.2
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5.2
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6.0
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7.7
- 40+ Enterprise AI Applications & Packages: Pre-built assets for manufacturing, energy, financial services, defense, utilities, and healthcare encode decades of domain expertise and can accelerate time to deployment.
- C3 AI Type System: A unified abstraction layer connects enterprise data across sources, enabling applications to work with live, governed data.
- Production Domain AI Algorithms: Pre-built, validated machine learning models for common enterprise use cases, including anomaly detection, demand forecasting, predictive maintenance, and more.
- The C3 AI Corpus: Developer docs, API references, architecture blueprints, and community patterns — natively available to AI agents.
- Full-Stack Application Generation: Single natural language prompts produce data models, APIs, ML pipelines, agentic workflows, and user interfaces — a complete application, ready for production.
- Parallel and Sequential Agent Execution: C3 Code orchestrates multiple AI agents working simultaneously or in sequence, enabling complex enterprise workflows that span systems and data sources.
- Governed Deployment: Applications deploy through enterprise-grade pipelines with built-in security, role-based access control, and full audit trails.
- Open by Design, No Technical Lock-In: C3 Code is large language model agnostic, giving enterprises the flexibility to select and switch providers. Enterprises retain full portability of their applications, data, and models.
What Enterprise Teams Can Build with C3 Code
- Supply Chain Intelligence: A few prompts can deliver real-time inventory shortage detection across all global facilities with geospatial dashboards, ML scoring, and drill-down analytics. Production-grade Enterprise AI — formerly arduous — can now be built in hours.
- Global Parts Visibility: Generate a net-new generative AI application — ERP, logistics, freight, and supplier data ingested; RAG pipeline and planning agent configured; conversational UI with live tracking deployed. Development time drops from person-days or -weeks to hours.
- Asset Performance Optimization: Domain AI algorithms for anomaly detection and predictive maintenance can be configured and extended by AI agents — no data science team required.
"Executives evaluating Enterprise AI platforms face a core question: can their platform of choice reduce the time, cost, and risk of getting production AI into the hands of business users? C3 Code answers that question directly. What previously demanded a team of engineers and weeks to months can now take an analyst hours with C3 Code," said Nikhil Krishnan, CTO, Data Science, C3 AI.
To learn more, download the data sheet , review the FAQs , watch the demo video , read the evaluation , and schedule a C3 Code demo, visit: c3.ai/c3-code .
About C3.ai, Inc.
C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.
Use of Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities of C3 Code and its potential benefits and market impact, the timing of the C3 Code product launch and other product releases and the ability of enterprises to build with and benefit from C3 AI. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including our history of losses and ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future, our historic dependence on a limited number of existing customers that account for a substantial portion of our revenue, our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers, the ability of our restructured global sales and services organization to achieve desired productivity levels in a reasonable period of time, the impact of the transition of our Chief Executive Officer role, the continued involvement of our Executive Chairman and our ability to retain key members of our senior management, market awareness and acceptance of enterprise AI solutions in general and our products in particular, the length and unpredictability of our sales cycles and the time and expense required for our sales efforts. Some of these risks are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025, October 31, 2025, January 31, 2026 and other filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, although new and unanticipated risks may arise. The future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Except to the extent required by law, we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.
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1
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The evaluation was run on March 20, 2026.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408810023/en/
C3 AI Public Relations
Axicom
Mindy Nelson
830-214-4823
pr@c3.ai
Investor Relations
ir@c3.ai