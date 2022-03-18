In addition to the financing, C2X names Hashed and Terra as advisors MetaMagnet Ltd., operator of the universal blockchain gaming platform built on the Terra blockchain, C2X today announced the closing of a $25 million funding round led by FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto and Animoca Brands. This round was conducted as a private token sale, at a $500 million valuation to the platform. C2X also disclosed today that an ...

GAMING00