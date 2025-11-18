/C O R R E C T I O N -- Stellantis/

In the news release, Stellantis Expands EV Charging Access with Tesla Supercharger Network Integration, issued 18-Nov-2025 by Stellantis over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Stellantis Expands EV Charging Access with Tesla Supercharger Network Integration

Stellantis announces the adoption of the North American Charging System (NACS) for select Stellantis battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in North America, Japan and South Korea, giving future access to more than 28,000 Tesla Superchargers across all five countries. Starting in early 2026 in North America and in 2027 in Japan and South Korea, Stellantis customers will be able to charge compatible BEVs at thousands of Tesla Supercharger locations, significantly enhancing fast-charging convenience and empowering long-distance travel confidence.

Tesla Supercharger network availability will start in 2026 with existing North American BEVs, such as Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Charger Daytona, followed by the 2026 Jeep Recon and other future products. Additional details on network accessibility and adapter information for current Stellantis BEV models across brands in North America, Japan and South Korea will be shared later.

This collaboration underscores Stellantis' strategy to offer freedom of choice by supporting vehicles that fulfill customer requirements and meet consumer demand. By unlocking broader access to charging infrastructure, Stellantis gives customers more choice, more coverage and more control over how, where and when they power their BEVs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding the future availability of specific product features in Stellantis battery electric vehicles in North America, Japan, and South Korea. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include market, availability and reliability of charging infrastructure, regulatory developments, supply chain challenges, and other risks described in Stellantis' public filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Stellantis undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law.

Correction: An earlier version of this release did not include the Forward-Looking Statements paragraph.

SOURCE Stellantis

