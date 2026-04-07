/C O R R E C T I O N -- Singapore Gulf Bank/

In the news release, Singapore Gulf Bank Joins BNY's Correspondent Banking Network and Fixed Income Brokerage Platform, issued 07-Apr-2026 by Singapore Gulf Bank over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the release has changed throughout. The complete, corrected release follows:

Singapore Gulf Bank joins BNY's Correspondent Banking Network

Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) today announced it has joined the correspondent banking network of BNY (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, to further strengthen its U.S. dollar clearing capabilities. The relationship adds another leading U.S. dollar clearing provider to SGB's growing set of correspondent banking and payment rails while reinforcing its strategy of enabling a trusted global banking infrastructure with modern, always-on settlement capabilities and payments resilience.

This announcement is the latest in a series of milestones for SGB. The bank launched its corporate banking service in late 2024 and introduced SGB Net in May 2025 to enable real-time, multi-currency settlement.

About SGB

Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) is a fully licensed digital wholesale bank that bridges traditional finance and the digital asset economy. Backed by Whampoa Group and Mumtalakat, the bank provides banking, digital asset management and stablecoin settlement services for businesses and individuals worldwide. SGB is regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. For more information, visit www.sgb.com.

Media Contact:  Ben Kieboom, ben.kieboom@wachsman.com, +447427901472

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singapore-gulf-bank-joins-bnys-correspondent-banking-network-and-fixed-income-brokerage-platform-302734867.html

SOURCE Singapore Gulf Bank

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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