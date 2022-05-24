GamingInvesting News

In the news release, PC Building Made Easy: GIGABYTE introduces AORUS Project Stealth Computer Assembly Kit, issued 20-May-2022 by GIGABYTE over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there are changes in GIGABYTE's partnership with MAINGEAR and the Stealth Gaming PC as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

PC Building Made Easy: GIGABYTE introduces AORUS Project Stealth Computer Assembly Kit

- GIGABYTE Technology and its partner MAINGEAR announced today the newly developed AORUS Project Stealth computer assembly kit and MAINGEAR Stealth Gaming PC, both featuring a customized combo of motherboard, graphics card, and PC case. The Project Stealth is designed to eliminate the pain points of cable clutters, obstacles to installation, and obstructed airflow with a sleek header design, making PC building an easy task and the overall experience a pleasant one.

PC Building Made Easy! GIGABYTE introduces AORUS Project Stealth Computer Assembly Kit (PRNewsfoto/GIGABYTE)

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced user in PC building, many often find the building process frustrating when connecting various cables within a limited space. While others may also struggle with cable management. To improve the PC building experience, GIGABYTE utilizes MAINGEAR's revolutionary patent and design to develop the Project Stealth computer assembly kit, an ingenious solution that consists of a Z690 AORUS ELITE STEALTH motherboard and an RTX 3070 GAMING OC STEALTH graphics card pre-installed in an AORUS C300G STEALTH case. Through some smart re-engineering, the Project Stealth minimizes the need for cable connection and cable management. It ultimately simplifies the building process while keeping the case interior clutter-free for a much-enhanced airflow with sleek and cleaner aesthetics.

In addition to optimizing the PC building experience, AORUS Project Stealth is designed to perform. The computer assembly kit centers around the Z690 AORUS ELITE STEALTH motherboard, which supports the latest Intel 12th-gen processors for delivering enormous processing power. Paired with the WINDFORCE-cooled RTX 3070 GAMING OC STEALTH graphics card, the Project Stealth provides an ultimate gaming platform ready for those who are looking to build a high-end gaming PC. For those looking for a full solution featuring this innovation, there's also MAINGEAR's Stealth Gaming PC, a fully integrated solution featuring all Project Stealth components and giving customers the freedom to select from the latest high-speed DDR5 memory and high-speed PCI-E Gen 4 NVME storage solutions.

The AORUS Project Stealth computer assembly kit is now available. Please contact local GIGABYTE retailers for availability. To learn more about the product, visit the official GIGABYTE website: https://bit.ly/AORUSprojectstealth

For more information about MAINGEAR's Stealth Gaming PC, visit http://www.maingear.com/stealth-pc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pc-building-made-easy-gigabyte-introduces-aorus-project-stealth-computer-assembly-kit-301551046.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/24/c9108.html

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Star Atlas Launches Initiative to Establish Web3 Security Framework

Kudelski Security signed as exclusive partner to explore and develop security standards in the metaverse

Star Atlas, a next-gen metaverse with triple-A game design and Unreal Engine 5 graphics built on the Solana blockchain, today announced an expanded focus on security to ensure consumer protection and digital safety in the metaverse. This multi-pronged initiative includes signing Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division of the Kudelski Group - the world leader in digital security, and the forefront leader in providing security solutions for major blockchain-based applications, exchanges, and ecosystems - as its security partner. Kudelski Security will perform ongoing audits and analysis to help ensure the integrity of the Star Atlas metaverse is maintained and both partners will work together to explore setting standards for web3 security.

NetEase Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Supermicro to Add NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip-Based Servers to the Industry-Leading Portfolio for HPC, Data Analytics, and Cloud Gaming Applications

Largest Array of NVIDIA-Certified Systems Will Leverage High-Speed Communication Capabilities Built into the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip

COMPUTEX 2022 VirtualSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI) a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking, and green computing technology, will deploy the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip in a wide range of servers optimized for AI, HPC, data analytics, digital twins, and compute-intensive applications. As artificial intelligence (AI) technologies transcend multiple industries, Supermicro servers will use the NVIDIA Grace CPU Superchip to enable a broader range of developers and IT administrators to take advantage of this new technology. Supermicro servers will be optimized for energy efficiency, reducing operating costs, which will become the norm for all data centers. In addition, with a memory bandwidth of up to 1 TBsecond, applications will not be limited by communication speeds. Initially, a limited number of servers will be available, starting with a 2U 2 Node portfolio and then followed by product line expansion.

Esports Entertainment Group Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Revenue of $15.7 Million

Updates Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance to $55 to $60 Million

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

EBET, Inc. CEO Aaron Speach to Keynote at SiGMA Americas

Will Discuss the Current State and Future of Esports Wagering in North America

EBET, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced wagering products and technology, announced that CEO Aaron Speach will deliver a keynote address at SiGMA Americas being held June 6–9 at Enercare Centre in Toronto . North America's top iGaming suppliers, operators, affiliates, and emerging tech will be on hand for this world-class exhibition of the latest products, trends, and insights.

Upgrade Your Battle Armor with New Digimon Devices!

Collect and connect with four striking new Digivices!

Digimon, the virtual pet that ended up spawning an entire franchise, is coming out with new eye-catching styles in the upcoming fourth wave of Digimon Original devices for the first time in nearly a year.

