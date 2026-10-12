/C O R R E C T I O N - Duracell/

In the news release, In partnership with Amazon, Duracell Powers Up Austin Ahead of F1 Weekend with High-Power Pre-Race Celebration, issued 08-Oct-2026 by Duracell over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:
In partnership with Amazon, Duracell Powers Up Austin Ahead of F1 Weekend with High-Power Pre-Race Celebration
Fans Can Get Race-Ready with Duracell's Pre-Race Party at Brazos Hall, Interactive Experiences and a First Look at the Power Paddock
As Formula 1® returns to Austin this fall, Duracell is bringing premium, Texas-sized power and race-day excitement to the city with a celebration designed to plug fans into what drives them.
On Wednesday, October 21, Duracell, in partnership with Amazon, will kick off F1 weekend with a high-power, pre-race party, the Power Paddock, at Brazos Hall, 204 E 4th St., Austin, TX 78701, giving fans an opportunity to get into the F1 spirit from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. before heading to the track.
"We're not interested in shouting from the sidelines—we are a brand that wants to be where the action really is, and this weekend that's Austin. Teaming up with Amazon let us bring Duracell right into the middle of race weekend. That's the whole idea: show up for real, where people are already paying attention." Todd Midura, VP of Duracell North America Marketing
"Through our partnership with Amazon, we get to bring Duracell directly to the fans and consumers who matter most. The Power Paddock is our chance to show them firsthand why Duracell is the premium battery brand built to perform when it counts — and turn that excitement into action, with Amazon making it easy to have Duracell delivered right to their door the next day, or sooner!," said Olivia Arnold, GM/VP of E-Commerce at Duracell.
In addition to ongoing live music, the celebration will feature:
- Special Appearance from Atlassian Williams F1 Team Driver, Alex Albon: Through Duracell's partnership with the Atlassian Williams F1 Team, the Power Paddock will also welcome Atlassian Williams F1 Team driver, Alex Albon for a special appearance.
- Battery Bull: Fans can take a ride on a simulated battery bull.
- High Stakes Horseshoe Toss: A Texas-inspired game that puts fans' aim to the test for a chance to win prizes.
- Power Boost Slam: An interactive challenge testing fans' accuracy and skills.
- Flash Lane Photobooth: An F1-inspired photo experience complete with high-speed wind effects that recreate the thrill of racing down the track.
- RC Race Track powered by Duracell: Race to play for must-have prizes.
- Digital Graffiti Wall: A mess-free interactive experience where fans can create their own digital artwork.
- Photo Opp Station: A dedicated space for fans to capture their race-weekend moments.
- Prize Booth: A chance for event winners to collect exclusive merch like a Duracell airbox foam hat and giveaway prizes.
The F1 excitement continues Thursday, October 22, with Grand PrixView Thursday, an additional day of celebrations during the 2026 United States Grand Prix weekend designed to give an early-access look at the race experience before crowds arrive at Circuit of the Americas. Standalone tickets are $20, while admission is free for current 3-Day Ticket and 3-Day Hospitality pass holders.
Race ticket holders can also experience the Powder Paddock on-site at COTA October 23-25. The activation will offer exclusive swag and include the High Stakes Horseshoe Toss, Power Boost Slam, Flash Lane Photobooth and more. For additional event details, follow Duracell on Instagram.
About Duracell
Started in the 1920s, the Duracell brand and company was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE BRK.A, BRK.B) in 2016 and has grown to be the leader in the primary battery market in North America. The iconic Duracell brand is known all over the world. Our products serve as the heart of devices that keep people connected, protect their families, entertain them, and simplify their increasingly mobile lifestyles. Visit www.duracell.com for more information.
Correction: The time in the second paragraph has been updated from "noon" to "11 a.m."
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SOURCE Duracell